<p><span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong>Affordable 2019 RAM 1500 CLASSIC SLT- Clean Carfax – Brand New Inspection! Low Kilometers!</strong></span></p><p><br><strong>KEY HIGHLIGHTS!!!</strong><br>Great Deal + Easy Financing Available!<br>We price all of our vehicles below market value for a quick sale! Cash or financing options are available for qualified buyers.</p><p><br>    •    30 DAY Powertrain Warranty with Extended Options Available<br>    •    132,000 Kilometer's<br>    •    Full leather interior!<br>    •    Auto, 4WD 5.7, 8CYL<br>    •    Clean Carfax<br>    •    Brand new 2-year inspection.<br>    •    Fully checked over and certified.<br>    •    Tires to match the season.<br>    •    Fresh oil change or like-new oil!<br>    •    Automatic Transmission<br>    •    Delivery available anywhere in Atlantic Canada.<br>    •    Receive a $500 credit towards your next vehicle purchase with us!</p><p><br>FINANCING AVAILABLE!!!</p><p>Submit Your Application at www.affordableautosales.ca (http://www.affordableautosales.ca/)</p><p>Call / Text: 902-890-9423<br>Email: info@affordableautosales.ca</p>

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

Details Description Features

$25,999

+ taxes & licensing
2019 RAM 1500 Classic

SLT

13488435

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

SLT

Location

Affordable Auto Sales NS

731 Willow Street, Truro, NS B2N 5H2

(902) 890-9423

$25,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
VIN 1C6RR7LT3KS511552

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

Affordable 2019 RAM 1500 CLASSIC SLT- Clean Carfax – Brand New Inspection! Low Kilometers!


KEY HIGHLIGHTS!!!
Great Deal + Easy Financing Available!
We price all of our vehicles below market value for a quick sale! Cash or financing options are available for qualified buyers.


    •    30 DAY Powertrain Warranty with Extended Options Available
    •    132,000 Kilometer’s
    •    Full leather interior!
    •    Auto, 4WD 5.7, 8CYL
    •    Clean Carfax
    •    Brand new 2-year inspection.
    •    Fully checked over and certified.
    •    Tires to match the season.
    •    Fresh oil change or like-new oil!
    •    Automatic Transmission
    •    Delivery available anywhere in Atlantic Canada.
    •    Receive a $500 credit towards your next vehicle purchase with us!


FINANCING AVAILABLE!!!

Submit Your Application at www.affordableautosales.ca (http://www.affordableautosales.ca/)

Call / Text: 902-890-9423
Email: info@affordableautosales.ca

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Affordable Auto Sales NS

Affordable Auto Sales NS

Location 1

731 Willow Street, Truro, NS B2N 5H2

(902) 890-XXXX

(902) 890-9423

$25,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Affordable Auto Sales NS

(902) 890-9423

2019 RAM 1500 Classic