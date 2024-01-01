Menu
Account
Sign In

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

33,332 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LTD Custom

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LTD Custom

Location

Zacks Auto Sales

339 Prince St, Truro, NS B2N 1E1

902-843-3900

  1. 10859610
  2. 10859610
  3. 10859610
  4. 10859610
  5. 10859610
  6. 10859610
  7. 10859610
  8. 10859610
  9. 10859610
  10. 10859610
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
33,332KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GCPYBEK7NZ139056

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 33,332 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Zacks Auto Sales

Used 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTD Custom Trail Boss for sale in Truro, NS
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTD Custom Trail Boss 36,857 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTD Custom for sale in Truro, NS
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTD Custom 33,332 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Buick Encore GX Select for sale in Truro, NS
2021 Buick Encore GX Select 69,783 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Zacks Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Zacks Auto Sales

Zacks Auto Sales

339 Prince St, Truro, NS B2N 1E1

Call Dealer

902-843-XXXX

(click to show)

902-843-3900

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Zacks Auto Sales

902-843-3900

Contact Seller
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500