2022 Toyota RAV4
LE
Location
Zacks Auto Sales
339 Prince St, Truro, NS B2N 1E1
902-843-3900
79,281KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T3B1RFV1NC275670
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 79,281 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Mechanical
Power Steering
Interior
Tachometer
Additional Features
AWD
8 speed automatic
