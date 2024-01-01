Menu
ONE OWNER VEHICLE, Low KM . Body is in great condition and has no rust. Well-maintained. Runs Great. Detailed Clean. New brake pads and rotors all around, Rust proofed. This vehicle comes certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing. Also included is a complimentary One Year warranty included with $2000 / claim. Can be upgraded upto 4 years with additional charge.WE ACCEPT DEBIT/VISA/MASTERCARD/AMEX.THIRD-PARTY FINANCING IS AVAILABLE. EVERYONE IS APPROVED.PLEASE VISIT www.autonationcarsales.caPROUD MEMBER OF OMVIC & UCDA. BUY WITH CONFIDENCETrade-ins are welcome.AUTO NATION CAR SALES is Located at 9300 TECUMSEH RD. EAST, WINDSOR, ON N8R 1A2 Open 6 days a week Sunday by appointment only.Please CALL at 226-246-2429 for further information.

2009 Toyota RAV4

118,000 KM

$12,300

+ tax & licensing
2009 Toyota RAV4

FWD 4dr 4-cyl 4-Spd AT

2009 Toyota RAV4

FWD 4dr 4-cyl 4-Spd AT

Auto Nation Car Sales

9300 Tecumseh Rd E Windsor, ON N8R 1A2, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2

226-246-2429

$12,300

+ taxes & licensing

118,000KM
Used
VIN 2T3ZF33V09W009238

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 118,000 KM

ONE OWNER VEHICLE, Low KM . Body is in great condition and has no rust. Well-maintained. Runs Great. Detailed Clean. New brake pads and rotors all around, Rust proofed. This vehicle comes certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing. Also included is a complimentary One Year warranty included with $2000 / claim. Can be upgraded upto 4 years with additional charge.WE ACCEPT DEBIT/VISA/MASTERCARD/AMEX.THIRD-PARTY FINANCING IS AVAILABLE. EVERYONE IS APPROVED.PLEASE VISIT www.autonationcarsales.caPROUD MEMBER OF OMVIC & UCDA. BUY WITH CONFIDENCETrade-in's are welcome.AUTO NATION CAR SALES is Located at 9300 TECUMSEH RD. EAST, WINDSOR, ON N8R 1A2 Open 6 days a week Sunday by appointment only.Please CALL at 226-246-2429 for further information.

Auto Nation Car Sales

Auto Nation Car Sales

9300 Tecumseh Rd E Windsor, ON N8R 1A2, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2
226-246-2429

$12,300

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Nation Car Sales

226-246-2429

2009 Toyota RAV4