2023 Polaris

North Star Premium 1000 xp
North Star Premium 1000 xp
Location
Mike's Recreation & Cycle
40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2
902-899-2384
Vehicle Details
- Body Style UTV / Side By Side
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Mileage 4,700 MI
Vehicle Description
Excellent condition! Financing available! Full cab including : 3 seater !Power steering, LED rear back up lights , roof, glass windshield with electric wiper and washer, rear glass window, fill doors with roll up windows, factory stereo with Bluetooth, heat and a/c. Blacked out XP wheels with like new rubber, dump box , front bumper, wench with remote control unit, side mirrors, rear view mirror. Real nice bike!!!
Year 2023
Make Polaris
Model North Star Premium 1000 XP
Mileage 4700 mi
Engine 1000 cc
Drive 4WD
Color Grey and Black
Fuel System fuel injected
Cooling System liquid cooled
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
Mike's Recreation & Cycle
902-899-2384