2023 Polaris

<p>Excellent condition! Financing available! Full cab including : 3 seater !Power steering, LED rear back up lights , roof, glass windshield with electric wiper and washer, rear glass window, fill doors with roll up windows, factory stereo with Bluetooth, heat and a/c. Blacked out XP wheels with like new rubber, dump box , front bumper, wench with remote control unit, side mirrors, rear view mirror. Real nice bike!!!<br /><br />$26,900<br />Year    2023<br />Make    Polaris<br />Model    North Star Premium 1000 XP<br />Mileage    4700 mi<br />Engine    1000 cc<br />Drive    4WD<br />Color    Grey and Black<br />Fuel System    fuel injected<br />Cooling System    liquid cooled</p>

Location

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2

902-899-2384

Excellent Condition

Excellent condition! Financing available! Full cab including : 3 seater !Power steering, LED rear back up lights , roof, glass windshield with electric wiper and washer, rear glass window, fill doors with roll up windows, factory stereo with Bluetooth, heat and a/c. Blacked out XP wheels with like new rubber, dump box , front bumper, wench with remote control unit, side mirrors, rear view mirror. Real nice bike!!!

