2024 Polaris

Excellent condition! Financing available! Full cab, 6 seater max, tinted glass all around, electric wiper with washer, front and rear bumpers, wench, fold out front windshield, lockable doors, rear view mirror, side mirrors, power front mirrors, roll up windows in rear, heat, defrost and a/c, this Lonestar has ride command including back up camera, front camera, GPS with trail mount technology. Really nice sounding stereo! Real nice bike!

$34,900
Year    2024
Make    Polaris
Model    Northstar Ultimate 1000
Mileage    4309 mi
Engine    1000 cc
Drive    4WD
Color    Black and Grey
Fuel System    fuel injected
Cooling System    liquid cooled

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2

902-899-2384

  • Body Style UTV / Side By Side
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Mileage 4,309 MI

Excellent condition! Financing available! Full cab, 6 seater max, tinted glass all around, electric wiper with washer, front and rear bumpers, wench, fold out front windshield, lockable doors, rear view mirror, side mirrors, power front mirrors, roll up windows in rear, heat, defrost and a/c, this Lonestar has ride command including back up camera, front camera, GPS with trail mount technology. Really nice sounding stereo! Real nice bike!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

