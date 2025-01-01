$34,900+ taxes & licensing
2024 Polaris -
Northstar Ultimate 1000
2024 Polaris -
Northstar Ultimate 1000
Location
Mike's Recreation & Cycle
40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2
902-899-2384
$34,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style UTV / Side By Side
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Mileage 4,309 MI
Vehicle Description
Excellent condition! Financing available! Full cab, 6 seater max, tinted glass all around, electric wiper with washer, front and rear bumpers, wench, fold out front windshield, lockable doors, rear view mirror, side mirrors, power front mirrors, roll up windows in rear, heat, defrost and a/c, this Lonestar has ride command including back up camera, front camera, GPS with trail mount technology. Really nice sounding stereo! Real nice bike!
$34,900
Year 2024
Make Polaris
Model Northstar Ultimate 1000
Mileage 4309 mi
Engine 1000 cc
Drive 4WD
Color Black and Grey
Fuel System fuel injected
Cooling System liquid cooled
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Mike's Recreation & Cycle
Email Mike's Recreation & Cycle
Mike's Recreation & Cycle
Call Dealer
902-899-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
902-899-2384