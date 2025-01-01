Menu
2024 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

38,283 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2024 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

HD 4WD Crew Cab Standard Box LT

13312853

2024 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

HD 4WD Crew Cab Standard Box LT

Location

Zacks Auto Sales

339 Prince St, Truro, NS B2N 1E1

902-843-3900

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
38,283KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2GC1YNEY0R1102134

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 02134
  • Mileage 38,283 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

Keyless Entry

Additional Features

Automatic
4×4
Backup Camera;Lane Assist
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Navigation System;Power Windows;Satellite Radio;Smart Device Integration;Wi-Fi Hotspot

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Zacks Auto Sales

Zacks Auto Sales

339 Prince St, Truro, NS B2N 1E1

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Zacks Auto Sales

902-843-3900

2024 Chevrolet Silverado 2500