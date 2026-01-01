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Recent Arrival! 2024 Nissan Rogue Platinum AWD Platinum Certified. CVT with Xtronic AWD Champagne Silver Metallic/Super Black 1.5L DOHC<br /><br /><br />AWD, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM w/360L, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Automatic temperature control, Heads-Up Display, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated steering wheel, Leather steering wheel, Navigation System, Package AA00 w/No Options, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power windows, Quilted & Perforated Semi-Aniline Leather Seat Trim, Radio: AM/FM NissanConnect w/Navigation, Rear air conditioning, Remote keyless entry, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Spoiler, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Wheels: 19''' Unique Dark Painted Alloy.<br /><br />Certification Program Details: Fresh 2 Yr MVI | 30 day warranty* | 110 point inspection | Full tank of fuel | Krown rustproofed | Flexible financing options | Professionally detailed<br /><br />This vehicle is Zacks Certified! You're approved! We work with you. Together we'll find a solution that makes sense for your individual situation. Please visit us or call 902 843-3900 to learn about our great selection.<br /><br />With 22 lenders available Zack's Auto Sales can offer our customers with the lowest available interest rate. Thank you for taking the time to check out our selection!

2024 Nissan Rogue

51,475 KM

Details Description Features

$34,887

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 Nissan Rogue

AWD Platinum

Watch This Vehicle
14177440

2024 Nissan Rogue

AWD Platinum

Location

Zacks Auto Sales

339 Prince St, Truro, NS B2N 1E1

902-843-3900

Contact Seller

$34,887

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
51,475KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JN8BT3DD8RW454669

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 51,475 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! 2024 Nissan Rogue Platinum AWD Platinum Certified. CVT with Xtronic AWD Champagne Silver Metallic/Super Black 1.5L DOHC


AWD, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM w/360L, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Automatic temperature control, Heads-Up Display, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated steering wheel, Leather steering wheel, Navigation System, Package AA00 w/No Options, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power windows, Quilted & Perforated Semi-Aniline Leather Seat Trim, Radio: AM/FM NissanConnect w/Navigation, Rear air conditioning, Remote keyless entry, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Spoiler, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Wheels: 19''' Unique Dark Painted Alloy.

Certification Program Details: Fresh 2 Yr MVI | 30 day warranty* | 110 point inspection | Full tank of fuel | Krown rustproofed | Flexible financing options | Professionally detailed

This vehicle is Zacks Certified! You're approved! We work with you. Together we'll find a solution that makes sense for your individual situation. Please visit us or call 902 843-3900 to learn about our great selection.

With 22 lenders available Zack's Auto Sales can offer our customers with the lowest available interest rate. Thank you for taking the time to check out our selection!

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic
Backup Camera;Brake Assist;Lane Assist;Parking Sensors
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry;Sunroof / Moonroof
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Heads Up Display;Heated Seats;Leather Seats;Navigation System;Power Seats;Power Windows;Remote Start;Satellite Radio;Smart Device Integration;Wi-Fi Hotspot

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Zacks Auto Sales

Zacks Auto Sales

339 Prince St, Truro, NS B2N 1E1

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902-843-XXXX

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902-843-3900

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$34,887

+ taxes & licensing>

Zacks Auto Sales

902-843-3900

2024 Nissan Rogue