2024 Subaru XV Crosstrek
ONYX
Zacks Auto Sales
339 Prince St, Truro, NS B2N 1E1
902-843-3900
2KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JF2GUHFC1RH260488
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 2 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
CVT
