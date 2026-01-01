$28,399+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2025 Nissan Rogue
AWD SV Moonroof
2025 Nissan Rogue
AWD SV Moonroof
Location
Zacks Auto Sales
339 Prince St, Truro, NS B2N 1E1
902-843-3900
$28,399
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
45,298KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JN8BT3BB4SW156529
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 45,298 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival! 2025 Nissan Rogue SV AWD SV w/Moonroof | Zacks Certified. CVT with Xtronic AWD Deep Ocean Blue Pearl 1.5L DOHC
AWD, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Active Cruise Control, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Automatic temperature control, Cloth Seat Trim with Patterned Inserts, Delay-off headlights, Electronic Stability Control, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Full Tank of Fuel and Floor Mats, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Heated steering wheel, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Package CC00 with No Options, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power windows, Radio: NissanConnect, Rear Parking Sensors, Remote keyless entry, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Spoiler, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Wheels: 18''' Dark Painted Machined Finished Alloy.
Certification Program Details: Fresh 2 Yr MVI | 30 day warranty* | 110 point inspection | Full tank of fuel | Krown rustproofed | Flexible financing options | Professionally detailed
This vehicle is Zacks Certified! You're approved! We work with you. Together we'll find a solution that makes sense for your individual situation. Please visit us or call 902 843-3900 to learn about our great selection.
With 22 lenders available Zack's Auto Sales can offer our customers with the lowest available interest rate. Thank you for taking the time to check out our selection!
AWD, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Active Cruise Control, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Automatic temperature control, Cloth Seat Trim with Patterned Inserts, Delay-off headlights, Electronic Stability Control, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Full Tank of Fuel and Floor Mats, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Heated steering wheel, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Package CC00 with No Options, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power windows, Radio: NissanConnect, Rear Parking Sensors, Remote keyless entry, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Spoiler, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Wheels: 18''' Dark Painted Machined Finished Alloy.
Certification Program Details: Fresh 2 Yr MVI | 30 day warranty* | 110 point inspection | Full tank of fuel | Krown rustproofed | Flexible financing options | Professionally detailed
This vehicle is Zacks Certified! You're approved! We work with you. Together we'll find a solution that makes sense for your individual situation. Please visit us or call 902 843-3900 to learn about our great selection.
With 22 lenders available Zack's Auto Sales can offer our customers with the lowest available interest rate. Thank you for taking the time to check out our selection!
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
AWD
Automatic
Backup Camera;Brake Assist;Lane Assist;Parking Sensors
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Heated Seats;Power Seats;Power Windows;Remote Start;Satellite Radio;Smart Device Integration;Wi-Fi Hotspot
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry;Sunroof / Moonroof
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Zacks Auto Sales
339 Prince St, Truro, NS B2N 1E1
Call Dealer
902-843-XXXX(click to show)
$28,399
+ taxes & licensing>
Zacks Auto Sales
902-843-3900
2025 Nissan Rogue