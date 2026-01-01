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Recent Arrival! 2025 Nissan Rogue SV AWD SV w/Moonroof | Zacks Certified. CVT with Xtronic AWD Deep Ocean Blue Pearl 1.5L DOHC<br /><br /><br />AWD, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Active Cruise Control, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Automatic temperature control, Cloth Seat Trim with Patterned Inserts, Delay-off headlights, Electronic Stability Control, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Full Tank of Fuel and Floor Mats, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Heated steering wheel, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Package CC00 with No Options, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power windows, Radio: NissanConnect, Rear Parking Sensors, Remote keyless entry, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Spoiler, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Wheels: 18''' Dark Painted Machined Finished Alloy.<br /><br />Certification Program Details: Fresh 2 Yr MVI | 30 day warranty* | 110 point inspection | Full tank of fuel | Krown rustproofed | Flexible financing options | Professionally detailed<br /><br />This vehicle is Zacks Certified! You're approved! We work with you. Together we'll find a solution that makes sense for your individual situation. Please visit us or call 902 843-3900 to learn about our great selection.<br /><br />With 22 lenders available Zack's Auto Sales can offer our customers with the lowest available interest rate. Thank you for taking the time to check out our selection!

2025 Nissan Rogue

45,298 KM

Details Description Features

$28,399

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2025 Nissan Rogue

AWD SV Moonroof

Watch This Vehicle
14177443

2025 Nissan Rogue

AWD SV Moonroof

Location

Zacks Auto Sales

339 Prince St, Truro, NS B2N 1E1

902-843-3900

Contact Seller

$28,399

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
45,298KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JN8BT3BB4SW156529

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 45,298 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! 2025 Nissan Rogue SV AWD SV w/Moonroof | Zacks Certified. CVT with Xtronic AWD Deep Ocean Blue Pearl 1.5L DOHC


AWD, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Active Cruise Control, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Automatic temperature control, Cloth Seat Trim with Patterned Inserts, Delay-off headlights, Electronic Stability Control, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Full Tank of Fuel and Floor Mats, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Heated steering wheel, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Package CC00 with No Options, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power windows, Radio: NissanConnect, Rear Parking Sensors, Remote keyless entry, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Spoiler, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Wheels: 18''' Dark Painted Machined Finished Alloy.

Certification Program Details: Fresh 2 Yr MVI | 30 day warranty* | 110 point inspection | Full tank of fuel | Krown rustproofed | Flexible financing options | Professionally detailed

This vehicle is Zacks Certified! You're approved! We work with you. Together we'll find a solution that makes sense for your individual situation. Please visit us or call 902 843-3900 to learn about our great selection.

With 22 lenders available Zack's Auto Sales can offer our customers with the lowest available interest rate. Thank you for taking the time to check out our selection!

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic
Backup Camera;Brake Assist;Lane Assist;Parking Sensors
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Heated Seats;Power Seats;Power Windows;Remote Start;Satellite Radio;Smart Device Integration;Wi-Fi Hotspot
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry;Sunroof / Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Zacks Auto Sales

Zacks Auto Sales

339 Prince St, Truro, NS B2N 1E1

Call Dealer

902-843-XXXX

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902-843-3900

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$28,399

+ taxes & licensing>

Zacks Auto Sales

902-843-3900

2025 Nissan Rogue