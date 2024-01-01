$4,999+ tax & licensing
2005 Acura MDX
"4X4 LUXURY seat 7" Certified + FREE 6M warranty
2005 Acura MDX
"4X4 LUXURY seat 7" Certified + FREE 6M warranty
Location
Kelly and Sons Auto
711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
905-683-1983
Certified
$4,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Stock # 712
- Mileage 339,846 KM
Vehicle Description
“Wow Wow WOW” Luxury 4×4 fully loaded with power leather interior easily SEATS 7. SUNROOF NAV. system back up CAMERA & DVD player for kid to many options to list. Comes certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst & lic.). (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Power Options
Interior
Seating
Comfort
Media / Nav / Comm
Warranty
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Kelly and Sons Auto
Email Kelly and Sons Auto
Kelly and Sons Auto
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-683-XXXX(click to show)
905-683-1983
Alternate Numbers905-683-7301
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
905-683-1983