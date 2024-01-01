$6,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2008 Buick Enclave
"4x4 Luxury SEATS 7" certified + FREE 6M warranty
2008 Buick Enclave
"4x4 Luxury SEATS 7" certified + FREE 6M warranty
Location
Kelly and Sons Auto
711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
905-683-1983
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$6,999
+ taxes & licensing
228,960KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 5GAEV23768J173296
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 228,960 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
“Holy COW” fully loaded POWER leather interior 2 SUNROOFS backup CAMERA duel EXHAUST easily SEAT 7 with DVD player for KIDS. Comes certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst., lic. & omvic fee). Please call (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS). www.kellyandsonsauto.com
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Seating
Leather Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Warranty
Warranty Included
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
FREE 6M WARRANTY
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Kelly and Sons Auto
2015 Mazda MAZDA3 "SkyActiv Tech SPORT" certified + FREE 6M warranty 302,575 KM $5,999 + tax & lic
2011 Cadillac CTS "4X4 Luxury SPORT" certified + FREE 6M warranty 175,598 KM $8,999 + tax & lic
2011 Chevrolet HHR "El cheapo SPECIAL" certified + FREE 6M warranty 371,020 KM $3,999 + tax & lic
Email Kelly and Sons Auto
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kelly and Sons Auto
711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
Call Dealer
905-683-XXXX(click to show)
905-683-1983
Alternate Numbers905-683-7301
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$6,999
+ taxes & licensing
Kelly and Sons Auto
905-683-1983
2008 Buick Enclave