2014 Buick Enclave
PREMIUM ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!
2014 Buick Enclave
PREMIUM ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!
First Choice Motors
1113 Finch Ave. West, North York, ON M3J 2E5
647-407-9528
$9,990
+ taxes & licensing
353,889KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5GAKVCKD6EJ283292
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 6906
- Mileage 353,889 KM
Vehicle Description
Welcome to First Choice Motors, the largest car dealership in Toronto of pre-owned cars, SUVs, and vans priced between $5000-$15,000. With an impressive inventory of over 300 vehicles in stock, we are dedicated to providing our customers with a vast selection of affordable and reliable options.
We're thrilled to offer a used 2014 Buick Enclave PREMIUM, white color with 353,000km (STK#6906) This vehicle was $10990 NOW ON SALE FOR $9990. It is equipped with the following features:
- Automatic Transmission
- Fully certified
- Leather Seats
- Sunroof
- Heated seats
- Navigation
- Bluetooth
- Cooled seats
- Parking distance control
- 3rd row seating
- Reverse camera
- Alloy wheels
- Power windows
- Power locks
- Power mirrors
- Air Conditioning
At First Choice Motors, we believe in providing quality vehicles that our customers can depend on. All our vehicles come with a 36-day FULL COVERAGE warranty. We also offer additional warranty options up to 5 years for our customers who want extra peace of mind.
Furthermore, all our vehicles are sold fully certified with brand new brakes rotors and pads, a fresh oil change, and brand new set of all-season tires installed & balanced. You can be confident that this car is in excellent condition and ready to hit the road.
At First Choice Motors, we believe that everyone deserves a chance to own a reliable and affordable vehicle. That's why we offer financing options with low interest rates starting at 7.9% O.A.C. We're proud to approve all customers, including those with bad credit, no credit, students, and even 9 socials. Our finance team is dedicated to finding the best financing option for you and making the car buying process as smooth and stress-free as possible.
Our dealership is open 7 days a week to provide you with the best customer service possible. We carry the largest selection of used vehicles for sale under $9990 in all of Ontario. We stock over 300 cars, mostly Hyundai, Chevrolet, Mazda, Honda, Volkswagen, Toyota, Ford, Dodge, Kia, Mitsubishi, Acura, Lexus, and more. With our ongoing sale, you can find your dream car at a price you can afford. Come visit us today and experience why we are the best choice for your next used car purchase!
All prices exclude a $10 OMVIC fee, license plates & registration and ONTARIO HST (13%)
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Rear Parking Sensors
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Front side airbags
Roll Stability Control
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
rear window defogger
Automatic climate control
Front Floor Mats
Remote Engine Start
Cargo Area Light
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Adjustable front headrests
Front Reading Lights
Front assist handle
Air filtration
Mechanical
Power Steering
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
3.16 Axle Ratio
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Chrome window trim
Rear Privacy Glass
Intermittent rear wiper
Front fog lights
Intermittent front wipers
Black roof rails
Trim
Leather upholstery
Leather shift knob trim
Convenience
Clock
External temperature display
Comfort
Dual front air conditioning zones
Powertrain
Center limited slip differential
Additional Features
4-Wheel ABS
digital odometer
Cooled Driver Seat
Cooled Passenger Seat
Rearview Camera System
Front cupholders
Radio data system
Leather steering wheel trim
Dual Tip Exhaust
Chrome Clad Wheels
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
3-point front seatbelts
Alloy door trim
Acoustic laminated glass
Wood interior accents
Rear Headphone Jacks
10 total speakers
HID/Xenon Headlights
Multi-function display
Phone antenna
Lane deviation sensors
115V POWER OUTLET(S)
ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK
CARPET FLOOR MAT MATERIAL
DUAL ILLUMINATING VANITY MIRRORS
FIXED LIFTGATE WINDOW
FRONT CONSOLE WITH ARMREST AND STORAGE CENTER CONS
HOMELINK - GARAGE DOOR OPENER UNIVERSAL REMOTE TRA
KEYLESS ENTRY MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
POWER SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
TACHOMETER GAUGE
1.1 FRONT BRAKE WIDTH
2 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
BLUETOOTH AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
DOOR POCKETS STORAGE
FRONT EMERGENCY LOCKING RETRACTORS
UNDERBODY SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION
MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
IN DASH REARVIEW MONITOR
LOW BATTERY WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD
RECLINING REAR SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
VOICE OPERATED PHONE
ANTI-LOCKOUT POWER DOOR LOCKS
2 DRIVER MEMORIZED SETTINGS
HEIGHT PASSENGER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
3-POINT THIRD ROW SEATBELTS
ONSTAR SATELLITE COMMUNICATIONS
1 SUBWOOFER
SLIDING REAR SEAT
BOSE PREMIUM BRAND
PERFORATED UPHOLSTERY ACCENTS
SENSOR/ALERT BLIND SPOT SAFETY
WOOD CENTER CONSOLE TRIM
FLAT REAR SEAT FOLDING
FIXED REAR HEADRESTS
0.8 REAR BRAKE WIDTH
170 AMPS ALTERNATOR
2 THIRD ROW HEADRESTS
FLAT THIRD ROW SEAT FOLDING
SINGLE REAR AIR CONDITIONING ZONES
AUDIBLE WARNING PRE-COLLISION WARNING SYSTEM
POWER DRIVER SEAT EASY ENTRY
DRIVER SIDE AUTO-DIMMING SIDE MIRRORS
REAR SOLAR-TINTED GLASS
POWER TILT AND TELESCOPIC STEERING WHEEL
CENTER FRONT AIRBAGS
VOLUME CONTROL REAR AUDIO
INTELLILINK INFOTAINMENT
CHROME ROOF RACK CROSSBARS
LIFTGATE REAR TRUNK/LIFTGATE
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
