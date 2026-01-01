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<p>“Holy COW” Super clean NO ACCIDENTS fully loaded 4X4 SUV SPORT comes certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change NO HIDDEN fees (+Hst, & Lic.). Please CALL  (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS). www.kellyandsonsauto.com</p>

2011 Mitsubishi RVR

159,711 KM

Details Description Features

$7,099

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 Mitsubishi RVR

"4X4 SUV SPORT" certified + FREE 6M warranty

Watch This Vehicle
14167792

2011 Mitsubishi RVR

"4X4 SUV SPORT" certified + FREE 6M warranty

Location

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-1983

  1. 1779885200779
  2. 1779885201641
  3. 1779885202121
  4. 1779885202642
  5. 1779885203129
  6. 1779885203605
  7. 1779885204101
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$7,099

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
159,711KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JA4AJ3AU0BZ605245

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 159,711 KM

Vehicle Description

“Holy COW” Super clean NO ACCIDENTS fully loaded 4X4 SUV SPORT comes certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change NO HIDDEN fees (+Hst, & Lic.). Please CALL  (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS). www.kellyandsonsauto.com

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Included

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Equalizer
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
FREE 6 MONTH WARRANTY

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Kelly and Sons Auto

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
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UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

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905-683-XXXX

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905-683-1983

Alternate Numbers
905-683-7301
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$7,099

+ taxes & licensing>

Kelly and Sons Auto

905-683-1983

2011 Mitsubishi RVR