$7,099+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2011 Mitsubishi RVR
"4X4 SUV SPORT" certified + FREE 6M warranty
2011 Mitsubishi RVR
"4X4 SUV SPORT" certified + FREE 6M warranty
Location
Kelly and Sons Auto
711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
905-683-1983
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$7,099
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
159,711KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JA4AJ3AU0BZ605245
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 159,711 KM
Vehicle Description
“Holy COW” Super clean NO ACCIDENTS fully loaded 4X4 SUV SPORT comes certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change NO HIDDEN fees (+Hst, & Lic.). Please CALL (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS). www.kellyandsonsauto.com
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Exterior
Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Warranty
Warranty Included
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Power Outlet
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Equalizer
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
FREE 6 MONTH WARRANTY
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Kelly and Sons Auto
711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
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Call Dealer
905-683-XXXX(click to show)
905-683-1983
Alternate Numbers905-683-7301
$7,099
+ taxes & licensing>
Kelly and Sons Auto
905-683-1983
2011 Mitsubishi RVR