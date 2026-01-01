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<p>“Holy COW” Super clean NO ACCIDENTS fully loaded in SHOW ROOM condition Certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+ Hst, & Lic.). Please CALL  (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS). www.kellyandsonsauto.com</p>

2017 Volkswagen Jetta

233,611 KM

Details Description Features

$7,099

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Volkswagen Jetta

"Clean NO ACCIDENTS" certified + FREE 6M warranty

Watch This Vehicle
14167789

2017 Volkswagen Jetta

"Clean NO ACCIDENTS" certified + FREE 6M warranty

Location

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-1983

  1. 1779884810037
  2. 1779884810599
  3. 1779884811056
  4. 1779884811531
  5. 1779884812020
  6. 1779884812469
  7. 1779884812925
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$7,099

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
233,611KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3VW2B7AJ9HM229592

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 754
  • Mileage 233,611 KM

Vehicle Description

“Holy COW” Super clean NO ACCIDENTS fully loaded in SHOW ROOM condition Certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+ Hst, & Lic.). Please CALL  (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS). www.kellyandsonsauto.com

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Included

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
FREE 6 MONTH WARRANTY

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Used 2017 Volkswagen Jetta
2017 Volkswagen Jetta "Clean NO ACCIDENTS" certified + FREE 6M warranty 233,611 KM $7,099 + tax & lic

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Kelly and Sons Auto

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

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905-683-XXXX

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905-683-1983

Alternate Numbers
905-683-7301
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$7,099

+ taxes & licensing>

Kelly and Sons Auto

905-683-1983

2017 Volkswagen Jetta