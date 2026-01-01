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2012 Mazda MAZDA2
4dr HB Auto GX, CERTIFIED
2012 Mazda MAZDA2
4dr HB Auto GX, CERTIFIED
Location
Autodium
777 Kingston Rd W, Ajax, ON L1S 6K7
416-993-7126
$6,490
+ taxes & licensing
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VIN JM1DE1KY0C0146446
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Certified Pre-Owned. This vehicle comes safetied and serviced at no additional cost!
Third party extended warranty options available.
**Vehicles are stored offsite** Please contact us to schedule a test drive!
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Exterior
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Convenience
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Autodium
777 Kingston Rd W, Ajax, ON L1S 6K7
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416-993-XXXX(click to show)
$6,490
+ taxes & licensing>
Autodium
416-993-7126
2012 Mazda MAZDA2