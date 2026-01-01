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<p>Certified Pre-Owned. This vehicle comes safetied and serviced at no additional cost!<br><br>Third party extended warranty options available.<br><br>**Vehicles are stored offsite**  Please contact us to schedule a test drive!<br><br><br></p>

2012 Mazda MAZDA2

Details Description Features

$6,490

+ taxes & licensing
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2012 Mazda MAZDA2

4dr HB Auto GX, CERTIFIED

Watch This Vehicle
14455348

2012 Mazda MAZDA2

4dr HB Auto GX, CERTIFIED

Location

Autodium

777 Kingston Rd W, Ajax, ON L1S 6K7

416-993-7126

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Contact Seller

$6,490

+ taxes & licensing

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VIN JM1DE1KY0C0146446

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

Certified Pre-Owned. This vehicle comes safetied and serviced at no additional cost!

Third party extended warranty options available.

**Vehicles are stored offsite**  Please contact us to schedule a test drive!


Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Exterior

Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
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Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Autodium

Autodium

777 Kingston Rd W, Ajax, ON L1S 6K7
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416-993-7126

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$6,490

+ taxes & licensing>

Autodium

416-993-7126

2012 Mazda MAZDA2