$6,099+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2013 Nissan Rogue
"One OWNER 4x4 SPORT" certified + FREE 6M warranty
2013 Nissan Rogue
"One OWNER 4x4 SPORT" certified + FREE 6M warranty
Location
Kelly and Sons Auto
711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
905-683-1983
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$6,099
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
173,411KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JN8AS5MV0DW130708
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 173,411 KM
Vehicle Description
“WOW” One OWNER 4×4 fully loaded POWER leather interior GPS backup CAMERA, SUNROOF to many options to list. Comes Certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+Hst & Lic.). (905) 683-1983 or (905) 424-9002. www.kellyandsonsauto.com
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
Heated Mirrors
Rear Spoiler
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Warranty
Warranty Included
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
FREE 6 MONTH WARRANTY
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Kelly and Sons Auto
711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
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905-683-XXXX(click to show)
905-683-1983
Alternate Numbers905-683-7301
$6,099
+ taxes & licensing>
Kelly and Sons Auto
905-683-1983
2013 Nissan Rogue