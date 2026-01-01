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<p>“WOW” SUBARU pride & joy the 4X4 IMPREZA PREMIUM all wheel drive fully loaded Certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+Hst & Lic.). Please CALL (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS). www.kellyandsonsauto.com</p>

2013 Subaru Impreza

267,711 KM

Details Description Features

$5,099

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Subaru Impreza

"Gas MISER" certified + FREE 6M warranty

Watch This Vehicle
14435740

2013 Subaru Impreza

"Gas MISER" certified + FREE 6M warranty

Location

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-1983

  1. 1784031544197
  2. 1784031544719
  3. 1784031545138
  4. 1784031545590
  5. 1784031546022
  6. 1784031546447
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$5,099

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
267,711KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JF1GPAC61DH209129

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1660
  • Mileage 267,711 KM

Vehicle Description

“WOW” SUBARU pride & joy the 4X4 IMPREZA PREMIUM all wheel drive fully loaded Certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+Hst & Lic.). Please CALL (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS). www.kellyandsonsauto.com

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Exterior

Heated Mirrors
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Included

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
FREE 6 MONTH WARRANTY

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Kelly and Sons Auto

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
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UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

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905-683-XXXX

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905-683-1983

Alternate Numbers
905-683-7301
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$5,099

+ taxes & licensing>

Kelly and Sons Auto

905-683-1983

2013 Subaru Impreza