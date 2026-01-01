$6,099+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2006 Chrysler Sebring
"Holy COW " certified + FREE 6M warranty
2006 Chrysler Sebring
"Holy COW " certified + FREE 6M warranty
Location
Kelly and Sons Auto
711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
905-683-1983
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$6,099
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
156,711KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C3EL45R46N281912
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 1607
- Mileage 156,711 KM
Vehicle Description
“Holy COW” Super clean NO ACCIDENTS fully loaded ONE OWNER Convertible with ONKY 156K well maintained comes Certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil Change NO HIDDEN fees (+Hst, & Lic. ). (905) 683-1983 or (905) 424-9002. www.kellyandsonsauto.com
Vehicle Features
Packages
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Emergency Trunk Release
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Warranty
Warranty Included
Seating
Cloth Seats
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Convertible Soft Top
FREE 6 MONTH WARRANTY
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Kelly and Sons Auto
711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
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905-683-XXXX(click to show)
905-683-1983
Alternate Numbers905-683-7301
$6,099
+ taxes & licensing>
Kelly and Sons Auto
905-683-1983
2006 Chrysler Sebring