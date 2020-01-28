2014 Volkswagen Jetta Sedan 4dr 2.0L Auto Trendline+
no warning light on, Snow tires.
Working great without any issues.
$8700 +Tax
Certified, 36 days Safety certificate
Babylon Auto Sales
3-509 Bayly st east, Ajax L1Z 1W7
4169038010
- Safety
-
- Anti-Lock Brakes
- Driver Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag
- Security System
- Side Air Bag
- Traction Control
- Heated Mirrors
- Rear Window Defrost
- Child Seat Anchors
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
- Brake Assist
- Stability Control
- Child Safety Locks
- Rear Head Air Bag
- Anti-Theft System
- Front Head Air Bag
- Rear Side Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag Sensor
- Power Options
-
- Power Mirrors
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- Power Door Locks
- Comfort
-
- Air Conditioning
- Tilt Steering Wheel
- Convenience
-
- Cruise Control
- Keyless Entry
- Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
- Driver Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Vanity Mirror
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- AM/FM Radio
- CD Player
- MP3 Player
- CD Changer
- Satellite Radio
- Auxiliary Audio Input
- AM/FM CD Player
- Seating
-
- Bucket Seats
- Heated Seats
- Cloth Seats
- Pass-Through Rear Seat
- Rear Bench Seat
- Warranty
-
- Exterior
-
- Winter Tires
- Daytime Running Lights
- Steel Wheels
- Powertrain
-
- Engine Immobilizer
- Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
- Additional Features
-
- Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
- Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
