Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>CERTIFICATION AVAILABLE FOR $899</p><p> </p><p>** VERY WELL MAINTAINED ONE OWNER RUNS AND DRIVES LIKE NEW DONT MISS OUT ON THIS ONE VERY HARD TO FIND IN THIS CONDITION PLEASE REQUEST CARFAX FOR SERVICE HISTORY**</p><p> </p><p>*ASKING PRICE INCLUDES:</p><p>-FREE OIL CHANGE</p><p>-FREE RUST PROOFING</p><p>-FREE AIR FILTER AND CABIN FILTER REPLACEMENT</p><p> </p><p>CALL US TODAY FOR MORE DETAILS WERE OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK TO SERVE YOU BEST!</p><p>416-953-5105</p><p> </p><p>MONDAY: 10AM - 7PM</p><p>TUESDAY: 10AM - 7PM</p><p>WEDNESDAY: 10AM - 7PM</p><p>THURSDAY: 10AM - 7PM</p><p>FRIDAY: 10AM - 7PM</p><p>SATURDAY: 10AM - 6PM</p><p>SUNDAY: 12AM – 6PM</p>

2011 Volkswagen Jetta

165,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2011 Volkswagen Jetta

TDI/ 6SPD / ONE OWNER / VERY WELL MAINTAINED/ AC

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Volkswagen Jetta

TDI/ 6SPD / ONE OWNER / VERY WELL MAINTAINED/ AC

Location

Executive Motors

4308 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2M8

416-953-5105

  1. 1713889545
  2. 1713889544
  3. 1713889545
  4. 1713889545
  5. 1713889543
  6. 1713889545
  7. 1713889544
  8. 1713889544
  9. 1713889543
  10. 1713889543
  11. 1713889542
  12. 1713889541
  13. 1713889542
  14. 1713889544
  15. 1713889543
  16. 1713889541
  17. 1713889538
  18. 1713889542
Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $899

$8,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
165,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 3VWWL7AJXBM029729

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 165,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFICATION AVAILABLE FOR $899

 

** VERY WELL MAINTAINED ONE OWNER RUNS AND DRIVES LIKE NEW DON'T MISS OUT ON THIS ONE VERY HARD TO FIND IN THIS CONDITION PLEASE REQUEST CARFAX FOR SERVICE HISTORY**

 

*ASKING PRICE INCLUDES:

-FREE OIL CHANGE

-FREE RUST PROOFING

-FREE AIR FILTER AND CABIN FILTER REPLACEMENT

 

CALL US TODAY FOR MORE DETAILS WERE OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK TO SERVE YOU BEST!

416-953-5105

 

MONDAY: 10AM - 7PM

TUESDAY: 10AM - 7PM

WEDNESDAY: 10AM - 7PM

THURSDAY: 10AM - 7PM

FRIDAY: 10AM - 7PM

SATURDAY: 10AM - 6PM

SUNDAY: 12AM – 6PM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Executive Motors

Used 2015 Mazda CX-5 GS/ SUNROOF / AC/ NAVI / REAR CAM /WELL MAINTAINED for sale in Scarborough, ON
2015 Mazda CX-5 GS/ SUNROOF / AC/ NAVI / REAR CAM /WELL MAINTAINED 280,000 KM $6,999 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Ford Fiesta SE/ LOW KM / SUPER CLEAN / FUEL SAVER / AC/KEYLESS for sale in Scarborough, ON
2015 Ford Fiesta SE/ LOW KM / SUPER CLEAN / FUEL SAVER / AC/KEYLESS 106,000 KM $8,500 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Chevrolet Cruze LT/ ONE OWNER / NO ACCIDENT / SUPER CLEAN / CHEAP for sale in Scarborough, ON
2016 Chevrolet Cruze LT/ ONE OWNER / NO ACCIDENT / SUPER CLEAN / CHEAP 220,000 KM $6,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Executive Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Executive Motors

Executive Motors

4308 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2M8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-953-XXXX

(click to show)

416-953-5105

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$8,500

+ taxes & licensing

Executive Motors

416-953-5105

Contact Seller
2011 Volkswagen Jetta