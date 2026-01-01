$23,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2006 Jaguar XK
2dr Conv XK8
2006 Jaguar XK
2dr Conv XK8
Location
Village Auto of Ancaster
116 Wilson St East, Ancaster, ON L9G 2B7
905-648-1010
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$23,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
50,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN SAJDA42C762A45080
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green Metallic
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 50,000 KM
Vehicle Description
super clean, great options and very low mileage. Previously sold by us and now traded back in. This vehicle looks and drives exceptional. Great price !!!
clean carfax, no accidents ever
all vehicles sold by us are fully reconditioned, oil service and certified. Visit our webpage for more exciting vehicles villageautoancaster.ca
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Emergency Trunk Release
Rear Parking Aid
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Cassette
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
CD Changer
Automatic Headlights
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty
Warranty Available
Comfort
Climate Control
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Additional Features
Convertible Soft Top
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Village Auto of Ancaster
116 Wilson St East, Ancaster, ON L9G 2B7
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905-648-XXXX(click to show)
$23,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Village Auto of Ancaster
905-648-1010
2006 Jaguar XK