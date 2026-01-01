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<p> </p><p>super clean, great options and very low mileage. Previously sold by us and now traded back in. This vehicle looks and drives exceptional. Great price !!!</p><p>clean carfax, no accidents ever</p><p>all vehicles sold by us are fully reconditioned, oil service and certified. Visit our webpage for more exciting vehicles villageautoancaster.ca</p>

2006 Jaguar XK

50,000 KM

Details Description Features

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2006 Jaguar XK

2dr Conv XK8

Watch This Vehicle
14200109

2006 Jaguar XK

2dr Conv XK8

Location

Village Auto of Ancaster

116 Wilson St East, Ancaster, ON L9G 2B7

905-648-1010

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
50,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN SAJDA42C762A45080

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green Metallic
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 50,000 KM

Vehicle Description

 

super clean, great options and very low mileage. Previously sold by us and now traded back in. This vehicle looks and drives exceptional. Great price !!!

clean carfax, no accidents ever

all vehicles sold by us are fully reconditioned, oil service and certified. Visit our webpage for more exciting vehicles villageautoancaster.ca

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Emergency Trunk Release
Rear Parking Aid

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Cassette
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
CD Changer
Automatic Headlights

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Convertible Soft Top

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Village Auto of Ancaster

Village Auto of Ancaster

116 Wilson St East, Ancaster, ON L9G 2B7
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905-648-XXXX

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905-648-1010

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$23,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Village Auto of Ancaster

905-648-1010

2006 Jaguar XK