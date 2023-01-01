Menu
2018 Chrysler Pacifica

90,258 KM

Details Description Features

$35,995

+ tax & licensing
$35,995

+ taxes & licensing

Arthur Chrysler

519-848-2016

2018 Chrysler Pacifica

2018 Chrysler Pacifica

PACIFICA LIMITED - ONE OWNER -

2018 Chrysler Pacifica

PACIFICA LIMITED - ONE OWNER -

Location

Arthur Chrysler

7976 Wellington Road 109, Arthur, ON N0G 1A0

519-848-2016

$35,995

+ taxes & licensing

90,258KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10627947
  Stock #: 230201A
  VIN: 2C4RC1GG1JR131078

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Velvet Red Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 230201A
  • Mileage 90,258 KM

Vehicle Description

Arthur Chrysler has been a trusted Dodge, Ram, Jeep, Chrysler dealer in Southwestern Ontario for 40 years! We are proud to say that we are known as ''Ontario's Largest Dodge Ram Truck dealer''! Our professional sales staff and expert service technicians will make your next vehicle purchase an enjoyable experience. Call or visit our website today and view our extensive lineup of quality cars and trucks.

All prices are plus HST & Licensing

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Roof Rack
Rear Window Wiper
Panoramic Sunroof
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
POWER SEAT

Mechanical

Power Steering
Block Heater

Seating

Heated Seats

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Convenience

Console

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Power Lift Gates
Rear Air & Heat

