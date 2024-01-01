Menu
<html><body>Incred ible condition no accident trade. Uconnect Theatre with Streaming Group. Video USB port. Blu–ray/DVD player/USB port. Uconnect 4C NAV with 8.4–inch display. Power 8-way heated adjustable seats.Second and third row Stow N'Go. A/C with tri–zone automatic temperature control. Heated steering wheel. Second–row heated seats. Black leather seats. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.</body></html>

2018 Chrysler Pacifica

164,369 KM

$24,999

+ tax & licensing
Location

Wendell Motors

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

519-893-1501

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

164,369KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2C4RC1EGXJR236835

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 164,369 KM

Vehicle Description

Incred ible condition no accident trade. Uconnect Theatre with Streaming Group. Video USB port. Blu–ray/DVD player/USB port. Uconnect 4C NAV with 8.4–inch display. Power 8-way heated adjustable seats.Second and third row Stow N'Go. A/C with tri–zone automatic temperature control. Heated steering wheel. Second–row heated seats. Black leather seats. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

9 Speed Automatic

