$24,999+ tax & licensing
2018 Chrysler Pacifica
Touring L Plus w/DVD-NAV
Wendell Motors
549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4
519-893-1501
$24,999
+ taxes & licensing
164,369KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2C4RC1EGXJR236835
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 164,369 KM
Vehicle Description
Incred ible condition no accident trade. Uconnect Theatre with Streaming Group. Video USB port. Blu–ray/DVD player/USB port. Uconnect 4C NAV with 8.4–inch display. Power 8-way heated adjustable seats.Second and third row Stow N'Go. A/C with tri–zone automatic temperature control. Heated steering wheel. Second–row heated seats. Black leather seats. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
9 Speed Automatic
Wendell Motors
549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4
