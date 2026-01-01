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<p>2016 JEEP CHEOKEE LIMTED 4X4 WITH THE UPGRADED V6 ENGINE.</p><p>THE PRICE INCLUDES CERTIFICATION, DETAILED CLEANING AND IS PLUS TAX AND LICENCE FEE. NO HIDDEN COST.</p><p>+ 3.2 V6 ENGINE</p><p>+NAVIGATION</p><p>+HEATED AND COOLED SEATS</p><p>+HEATED STEERING WHEEL</p><p>+LEATHER</p><p>+POWER LIFTGATE</p><p> </p><p>CALL ROY 4165006821</p><p>TOP GUN AUTO SALES</p><p>4911 COUNTY ROAD 45</p><p>BALTIMORE, ON K0K1C0</p><p>(4 KM NORTH OF COBOURG)</p>

2016 Jeep Cherokee

168,500 KM

Details Description Features

$10,799

+ taxes & licensing
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2016 Jeep Cherokee

4WD 4Dr Limited

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14417472

2016 Jeep Cherokee

4WD 4Dr Limited

Location

Top Gun Auto Sales

4911 County Road 45, Baltimore, ON K0K 1C0

416-500-6821

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,799

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
168,500KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C4PJMDS5GW196524

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 168,500 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 JEEP CHEOKEE LIMTED 4X4 WITH THE UPGRADED V6 ENGINE.

THE PRICE INCLUDES CERTIFICATION, DETAILED CLEANING AND IS PLUS TAX AND LICENCE FEE. NO HIDDEN COST.

+ 3.2 V6 ENGINE

+NAVIGATION

+HEATED AND COOLED SEATS

+HEATED STEERING WHEEL

+LEATHER

+POWER LIFTGATE

 

CALL ROY 4165006821

TOP GUN AUTO SALES

4911 COUNTY ROAD 45

BALTIMORE, ON K0K1C0

(4 KM NORTH OF COBOURG)

Vehicle Features

Packages

ADG
AFF
AHT
ALX9
EHK
RC3

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Top Gun Auto Sales

Top Gun Auto Sales

4911 County Road 45, Baltimore, ON K0K 1C0
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416-500-6821

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$10,799

+ taxes & licensing>

Top Gun Auto Sales

416-500-6821

2016 Jeep Cherokee