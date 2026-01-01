$10,799+ taxes & licensing
2016 Jeep Cherokee
4WD 4Dr Limited
2016 Jeep Cherokee
4WD 4Dr Limited
Location
Top Gun Auto Sales
4911 County Road 45, Baltimore, ON K0K 1C0
416-500-6821
Certified
$10,799
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 168,500 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 JEEP CHEOKEE LIMTED 4X4 WITH THE UPGRADED V6 ENGINE.
THE PRICE INCLUDES CERTIFICATION, DETAILED CLEANING AND IS PLUS TAX AND LICENCE FEE. NO HIDDEN COST.
+ 3.2 V6 ENGINE
+NAVIGATION
+HEATED AND COOLED SEATS
+HEATED STEERING WHEEL
+LEATHER
+POWER LIFTGATE
CALL ROY 4165006821
TOP GUN AUTO SALES
4911 COUNTY ROAD 45
BALTIMORE, ON K0K1C0
(4 KM NORTH OF COBOURG)
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416-500-6821