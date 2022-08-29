2008 Hyundai Santa Fe

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 7 5 , 1 1 9 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9323293

9323293 Stock #: 7557XZ

7557XZ VIN: 5NMSH73E88H177926

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Stock # 7557XZ

Mileage 175,119 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features AWD 5 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.