2008 Hyundai Santa Fe

175,119 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Barrie Ford

705-737-2313

2008 Hyundai Santa Fe

2008 Hyundai Santa Fe

2008 Hyundai Santa Fe

Location

Barrie Ford

55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7

705-737-2313

  1. 9323293
  2. 9323293
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

175,119KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9323293
  Stock #: 7557XZ
  • VIN: 5NMSH73E88H177926

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 7557XZ
  • Mileage 175,119 KM

Vehicle Features

AWD
5 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

