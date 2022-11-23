Menu
2014 Chevrolet Cruze

200,707 KM

Details

$7,999

+ tax & licensing
Barrie Ford

705-737-2313

ECO AS IS SPECIAL | CLOTH | AUTO | KEYLESS ENTRY |

Location

Barrie Ford

55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7

200,707KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9348247
  • Stock #: X1330CXZ
  • VIN: 1G1PH5SB9E7305961

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 200,707 KM

Vehicle Description

AS IS SPECIAL. YOU CERTIFY, YOU SAVE!!!


ECO FWD 6-Speed ECOTEC 1.4L I4 SMPI DOHC Turbocharged VVT


| ** As-Traded Special You Certify You Save **, 6 Speaker System, 6 Speakers, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry.


Reviews:



* Common owner praise-points include a comfortable and pleasant ride, higher-than-expected onboard space, good throttle response and mileage from the small turbo engine, and a quiet and refined drive. Most owners say they've found their Cruze to be a good overall value. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Automatic

Barrie Ford

Barrie Ford

55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7

