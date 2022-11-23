$7,999+ tax & licensing
$7,999
+ taxes & licensing
Barrie Ford
705-737-2313
2014 Chevrolet Cruze
2014 Chevrolet Cruze
ECO AS IS SPECIAL | CLOTH | AUTO | KEYLESS ENTRY |
Location
Barrie Ford
55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7
705-737-2313
$7,999
+ taxes & licensing
200,707KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9348247
- Stock #: X1330CXZ
- VIN: 1G1PH5SB9E7305961
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # X1330CXZ
- Mileage 200,707 KM
Vehicle Description
ECO FWD 6-Speed ECOTEC 1.4L I4 SMPI DOHC Turbocharged VVT
| ** As-Traded Special You Certify You Save **, 6 Speaker System, 6 Speakers, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry.
Reviews:
* Common owner praise-points include a comfortable and pleasant ride, higher-than-expected onboard space, good throttle response and mileage from the small turbo engine, and a quiet and refined drive. Most owners say they've found their Cruze to be a good overall value. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Barrie Ford
55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7