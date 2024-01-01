$22,998+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2015 Chevrolet Camaro
LT
2015 Chevrolet Camaro
LT
Location
Barrie Mitsubishi
231 Mapleview Dr West, Barrie, ON L4N 9E8
705-733-9696
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$22,998
+ taxes & licensing
117,600KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2GIFFIE37F9187651
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 117,600 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Additional Features
Heads-Up Display
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Barrie Mitsubishi
2020 Mitsubishi Outlander ES S-AWC 72,347 KM $23,998 + tax & lic
2018 Honda Odyssey Auto 139,000 KM $24,998 + tax & lic
2023 Mitsubishi Outlander GT 40,000 KM $37,998 + tax & lic
Email Barrie Mitsubishi
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Barrie Mitsubishi
231 Mapleview Dr West, Barrie, ON L4N 9E8
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
705-733-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$22,998
+ taxes & licensing
Barrie Mitsubishi
705-733-9696
2015 Chevrolet Camaro
Are you sure you want to leave this page? This will end your live chat.