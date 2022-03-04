$10,786+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
647-784-CARS
1980 Chevrolet Camaro
Z28
Location
CarStars
2655 Lawrence Ave East, Unit A1, Toronto, ON M1P 2S3
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
- Listing ID: 8653348
- Stock #: 786214
- VIN: 00001p87lan549611
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Yellow
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 64,181 KM
Vehicle Description
Rare Z28. Runs well. Some extra parts in trunk. Was daily driver till this year. Minor rust. Project car needs some TLC to bring it back to glory. This vehicle is being sold *AS-IS*, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. Only Licensing and HST are Extra. OMVIC registered, UCDA member. Buy with confidence! Call us 647-784-CARS to book an appointment to see this today!
Vehicle Features
