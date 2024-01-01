Menu
2015 Volkswagen Tiguan 4MOTION 4dr Auto Comfortline
Body Type: SUV
Doors: 4
Drive Type: AWD
Transmission: Automatic

Key Features:
Panoramic sunroof, Back up Camera, Bluetoth, Manual tilt/telescoping steering column, Leather interior and steering wheel, Valet function, Cruise control, Perimeter alarm and more

Purchase price: $12,999 plus HST and LICENSING

Certification is available for only $799 which includes 3 month or 3ooo km Lubrico warranty with $1000 per claim.
 If not certified, by OMVIC regulations this vehicle is being sold AS-lS and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Location

Smart Wheels Auto Centre

642A Dunlop St, Barrie, ON L4N 9W5

705-721-1341

142,695KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN WVGJV7AX2FW085404

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 2648
  • Mileage 142,695 KM

Vehicle Description

Smart Wheels - Your Trusted Used Car Dealership - Quality Cars, Exceptional Service!

2015 Volkswagen Tiguan 4MOTION 4dr Auto Comfortline
Body Type: SUV
Doors: 4
Drive Type: AWD
Transmission: Automatic

Key Features:
Panoramic sunroof, Back up Camera, Bluetoth, Manual tilt/telescoping steering column, Leather interior and steering wheel, Valet function, Cruise control, Perimeter alarm and more

Purchase price: $12,999 plus HST and LICENSING

Certification is available for only $799 which includes 3 month or 3ooo km Lubrico warranty with $1000 per claim.
If not certified, by OMVIC regulations this vehicle is being sold AS-lS and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

CARFAX PROVIDED FOR EVERY VEHICLE

WARRANTY: Extended warranty with different terms and coverages is available, please ask our representative for more details.
FINANCING: Bad Credit? Good Credit? No Credit? We work with you to find the best financing plan that fits your budget. Our specialists are happy to assist you with all necessary information.
TRADE-IN OR SELL: Upgrade your ride by trading-in your vehicle and save on taxes, or Sell it to us, and get the best value for your current vehicle.

Smart Wheels Used Car Dealership
642 Dunlop St West, Barrie, ON L4N 9M5
Phone: (705)721-1341
Email: Info@swcarsales.ca
Web: www.swcarsales.ca
Terms and conditions may apply. Price and availability subject to change. Contact us for the latest information.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Sun Roof

Interior

Cruise Control
AM/FM Stereo
rear window defogger

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows

Convenience

Clock
Cup Holder

Security

Anti-Theft

Seating

Leather Interior

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Air Condition

Safety

Rearview Camera
Child-Safety Locks

Additional Features

All equiped
Center Arm Rest
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Bluetooth Hands Free
Assist handle
Rear Window Wipers
AUTO CLIMATE CONTROL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

