$12,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2015 Volkswagen Tiguan
COMFORTLINE
2015 Volkswagen Tiguan
COMFORTLINE
Location
Smart Wheels Auto Centre
642A Dunlop St, Barrie, ON L4N 9W5
705-721-1341
$12,999
+ taxes & licensing
142,695KM
Used
Good Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN WVGJV7AX2FW085404
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 2648
- Mileage 142,695 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Smart Wheels - Your Trusted Used Car Dealership - Quality Cars, Exceptional Service!
2015 Volkswagen Tiguan 4MOTION 4dr Auto Comfortline
Body Type: SUV
Doors: 4
Drive Type: AWD
Transmission: Automatic
Key Features:
Panoramic sunroof, Back up Camera, Bluetoth, Manual tilt/telescoping steering column, Leather interior and steering wheel, Valet function, Cruise control, Perimeter alarm and more
Purchase price: $12,999 plus HST and LICENSING
Certification is available for only $799 which includes 3 month or 3ooo km Lubrico warranty with $1000 per claim.
If not certified, by OMVIC regulations this vehicle is being sold AS-lS and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
CARFAX PROVIDED FOR EVERY VEHICLE
WARRANTY: Extended warranty with different terms and coverages is available, please ask our representative for more details.
FINANCING: Bad Credit? Good Credit? No Credit? We work with you to find the best financing plan that fits your budget. Our specialists are happy to assist you with all necessary information.
TRADE-IN OR SELL: Upgrade your ride by trading-in your vehicle and save on taxes, or Sell it to us, and get the best value for your current vehicle.
Smart Wheels Used Car Dealership
642 Dunlop St West, Barrie, ON L4N 9M5
Phone: (705)721-1341
Email: Info@swcarsales.ca
Web: www.swcarsales.ca
Terms and conditions may apply. Price and availability subject to change. Contact us for the latest information.
2015 Volkswagen Tiguan 4MOTION 4dr Auto Comfortline
Body Type: SUV
Doors: 4
Drive Type: AWD
Transmission: Automatic
Key Features:
Panoramic sunroof, Back up Camera, Bluetoth, Manual tilt/telescoping steering column, Leather interior and steering wheel, Valet function, Cruise control, Perimeter alarm and more
Purchase price: $12,999 plus HST and LICENSING
Certification is available for only $799 which includes 3 month or 3ooo km Lubrico warranty with $1000 per claim.
If not certified, by OMVIC regulations this vehicle is being sold AS-lS and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
CARFAX PROVIDED FOR EVERY VEHICLE
WARRANTY: Extended warranty with different terms and coverages is available, please ask our representative for more details.
FINANCING: Bad Credit? Good Credit? No Credit? We work with you to find the best financing plan that fits your budget. Our specialists are happy to assist you with all necessary information.
TRADE-IN OR SELL: Upgrade your ride by trading-in your vehicle and save on taxes, or Sell it to us, and get the best value for your current vehicle.
Smart Wheels Used Car Dealership
642 Dunlop St West, Barrie, ON L4N 9M5
Phone: (705)721-1341
Email: Info@swcarsales.ca
Web: www.swcarsales.ca
Terms and conditions may apply. Price and availability subject to change. Contact us for the latest information.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Sun Roof
Interior
Cruise Control
AM/FM Stereo
rear window defogger
Mechanical
Power Steering
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Convenience
Clock
Cup Holder
Security
Anti-Theft
Seating
Leather Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Air Condition
Safety
Rearview Camera
Child-Safety Locks
Additional Features
All equiped
Center Arm Rest
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Bluetooth Hands Free
Assist handle
Rear Window Wipers
AUTO CLIMATE CONTROL
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Smart Wheels Auto Centre
2015 Hyundai Elantra Sport 156,024 KM $10,888 + tax & lic
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan SEL 4MOTION 121,562 KM $21,888 + tax & lic
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT 132,840 KM $16,888 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Smart Wheels Auto Centre
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Smart Wheels Auto Centre
642A Dunlop St, Barrie, ON L4N 9W5
Call Dealer
705-721-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$12,999
+ taxes & licensing
Smart Wheels Auto Centre
705-721-1341
2015 Volkswagen Tiguan