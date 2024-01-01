$14,599+ tax & licensing
2015 Volvo XC60
T5 Premier
2015 Volvo XC60
T5 Premier
Location
Smart Wheels Auto Centre
642A Dunlop St, Barrie, ON L4N 9W5
705-721-1341
$14,599
+ taxes & licensing
148,238KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN YV4612RK7F2736726
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 148,238 KM
Vehicle Description
Smart Wheels - Your Trusted Used Car Dealership - Quality Cars, Exceptional Service!
2015 VOLVO XC60
Trim: T5 PREMIER
Body Type: SUV
Engine: 2.5L TURBO I5 250HP 266FT. LBS. ULEV
Transmission: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC
Doors: 4
Drive Type: AWD
Features:
12V front power outlet(s), 16.0 steering ratio, 160 watts, 2 one-touch windows, 2.90 turns lock-to-lock, 3 driver memorized settings, 3-point front seatbelts, 3-point rear seatbelts, 4-wheel ABS, 8 total speakers, adjustable front headrests, adjustable rear headrests, air filtration, alarm anti-theft system, alert system impact sensor, alloy center console trim, alloy dash trim, alloy door trim, alloy shift knob trim, alloy steering wheel trim, aluminum alloy wheels, aluminum interior accents, AM/FM radio, approach lamps exterior entry lights, audio steering wheel mounted controls, auto start/stop, auto-dimming rearview mirror, auto-locking power door locks, auto-off rear fog lights, automatic climate control, automatic hazard warning lights, Bluetooth auxiliary audio input, Bluetooth wireless data link, braking assist, cargo area light, cargo tie-down anchors and hooks storage, carpet floor mat material, child safety door locks, clock, coolant temperature warning warnings and reminders, cornering brake control, cruise control, digital odometer, dual front active head restraints, dual front air conditioning zones, dual front airbags, dual illuminating vanity mirrors, dual tip exhaust, DVD audio in-dash CD, DVD navigation system, electronic brakeforce distribution, electronic parking brake, emergency braking preparation, engine start smart device app function, external temperature display, fixed liftgate window, flat rear seat folding, footwell lights, front assist handle, front console with armrest and storage center cons, front crumple zones, front cupholders, front emergency locking retractors, front floor mats, front overhead console, front reading lights, front seatbelt force limiters, front seatbelt pretensioners, front seatbelt warning sensor, front side airbags, front side curtain airbags, front skid plate(s), front stabilizer bar, halogen headlights, headlight cleaners, heated side mirrors, height driver seat power adjustments, height passenger seat power adjustments, hotspot Wi-Fi, inside spare tire mount location, latch system child seat anchors, LED daytime running lights, liftgate rear trunk/liftgate, lockout button power windows, MacPherson front struts, MPG fuel economy display, multi-function display, occupant sensing passenger airbag deactivation, one-touch open/close moonroof / sunroof, panic alarm multi-function remote, power brakes, power side mirror adjustments, premium leather upholstery, push-button start, radio data system, rain sensing front wipers, real time traffic navigation data, rear center folding with storage armrests, rear privacy glass, rear stabilizer bar, rear window defogger, regenerative braking system, remotely operated power windows, roll stability control, second row rear vents, silver roof rails, silver window trim, SiriusXM satellite radio, stability control, tachometer gauge, tilt and telescopic steering wheel, tire pressure monitoring system, traction control, trip odometer, variable/speed-proportional power steering, Volvo cars smart device app compatibility, Volvo on-call satellite communications, with washer rear wiper.
Purchase price: $14,599 plus HST and LICENSING
Certification is available for only $799 which includes 3 month or 3ooo km Lubrico warranty with $1000 per claim.
If not certified, by OMVIC regulations this vehicle is being sold AS-lS and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
CARFAX PROVIDED FOR EVERY VEHICLE
WARRANTY: Extended warranty with different terms and coverages is available, please ask our representative for more details.
FINANCING: Bad Credit? Good Credit? No Credit? We work with you to find the best financing plan that fits your budget. Our specialists are happy to assist you with all necessary information.
TRADE-IN OR SELL: Upgrade your ride by trading-in your vehicle and save on taxes, or Sell it to us, and get the best value for your current vehicle.
Smart Wheels Used Car Dealership
642 Dunlop St West, Barrie, ON L4N 9M5
Phone: (705)721-1341
Email: Info@swcarsales.ca
Web: www.swcarsales.ca
Terms and conditions may apply. Price and availability subject to change. Contact us for the latest information.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front crumple zones
Front side airbags
Roll Stability Control
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Cornering brake control
Interior
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
rear window defogger
Automatic climate control
Aluminum Interior Accents
Front Floor Mats
Cargo Area Light
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Adjustable front headrests
Front Reading Lights
Front assist handle
Adjustable rear headrests
Air filtration
Front overhead console
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Convenience
Clock
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Rain sensing front wipers
Exterior
Rear Privacy Glass
Halogen Headlights
Silver roof rails
Mechanical
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
Electronic Parking Brake
Comfort
Dual front air conditioning zones
Additional Features
4-Wheel ABS
digital odometer
160 watts
Front cupholders
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Dual Tip Exhaust
Heated Side Mirrors
Headlight cleaners
3-point front seatbelts
Premium leather upholstery
Alloy door trim
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Regenerative braking system
Footwell lights
Emergency braking preparation
Automatic hazard warning lights
DVD navigation system
ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
AUTO-LOCKING POWER DOOR LOCKS
BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK
CARGO TIE-DOWN ANCHORS AND HOOKS STORAGE
CARPET FLOOR MAT MATERIAL
DUAL ILLUMINATING VANITY MIRRORS
FIXED LIFTGATE WINDOW
FRONT CONSOLE WITH ARMREST AND STORAGE CENTER CONS
FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS
INSIDE SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
POWER SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
REMOTELY OPERATED POWER WINDOWS
SECOND ROW REAR VENTS
TACHOMETER GAUGE
2 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
BLUETOOTH AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
FRONT EMERGENCY LOCKING RETRACTORS
FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR
MPG FUEL ECONOMY DISPLAY
MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
VARIABLE/SPEED-PROPORTIONAL POWER STEERING
12V FRONT POWER OUTLET(S)
REAR CENTER FOLDING WITH STORAGE ARMRESTS
DUAL FRONT ACTIVE HEAD RESTRAINTS
WITH WASHER REAR WIPER
ALERT SYSTEM IMPACT SENSOR
ALLOY SHIFT KNOB TRIM
HEIGHT PASSENGER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
2.90 TURNS LOCK-TO-LOCK
8 TOTAL SPEAKERS
PANIC ALARM MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
ONE-TOUCH OPEN/CLOSE MOONROOF / SUNROOF
ALLOY CENTER CONSOLE TRIM
ALLOY DASH TRIM
3 DRIVER MEMORIZED SETTINGS
FLAT REAR SEAT FOLDING
FRONT SKID PLATE(S)
ALLOY STEERING WHEEL TRIM
ALUMINUM ALLOY WHEELS
SILVER WINDOW TRIM
DVD AUDIO IN-DASH CD
16.0 STEERING RATIO
AUTO-OFF REAR FOG LIGHTS
VOLVO ON-CALL SATELLITE COMMUNICATIONS
ENGINE START SMART DEVICE APP FUNCTION
APPROACH LAMPS EXTERIOR ENTRY LIGHTS
COOLANT TEMPERATURE WARNING WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
REAL TIME TRAFFIC NAVIGATION DATA
LIFTGATE REAR TRUNK/LIFTGATE
VOLVO CARS SMART DEVICE APP COMPATIBILITY
HOTSPOT WI-FI
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Smart Wheels Auto Centre
642A Dunlop St, Barrie, ON L4N 9W5
Call Dealer
705-721-XXXX(click to show)
$14,599
+ taxes & licensing
Smart Wheels Auto Centre
705-721-1341
2015 Volvo XC60