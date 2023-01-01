Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

132,975 KM

Details Features

$20,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$20,988

+ taxes & licensing

Bayfield Auto Sales

705-739-9100

Contact Seller
2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

Luxury AWD **Leather/Pano Roof**

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

Luxury AWD **Leather/Pano Roof**

Location

Bayfield Auto Sales

119 Bradford St, Barrie, ON L4N 3B2

705-739-9100

  1. 1685110942
  2. 1685110947
  3. 1685110961
  4. 1685110966
  5. 1685110980
  6. 1685110987
  7. 1685110992
  8. 1685111000
  9. 1685111003
  10. 1685111016
  11. 1685111020
  12. 1685111031
  13. 1685111043
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,988

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
132,975KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9995216
  • Stock #: 7126
  • VIN: 5XYZUDLB1GG357126

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 7126
  • Mileage 132,975 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bayfield Auto Sales

2016 Hyundai Santa F...
 132,975 KM
$20,988 + tax & lic
2018 Ford Fusion Ene...
 38,376 KM
$26,988 + tax & lic
2015 Jeep Wrangler S...
 98,785 KM
$28,988 + tax & lic

Email Bayfield Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bayfield Auto Sales

Bayfield Auto Sales

119 Bradford St, Barrie, ON L4N 3B2

Call Dealer

705-739-XXXX

(click to show)

705-739-9100

Alternate Numbers
1-800-381-9996
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory