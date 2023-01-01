$15,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport
Premium | AWD | Bluetooth | Alloys | Tinted Glass
Location
True North Automobiles
184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $795
- Listing ID: 10181433
- Stock #: 333
- VIN: 5XYZUDLB4GG306252
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 183,765 KM
Vehicle Description
We accept all trades! Financing available! Lowest rate financing. All credit approved! Open 7 days/week. For more information, please visit our website! Get to know us on IG @TrueNorth_Automobiles & on FB @TrueNorthAutomobiles.ca. Be one of the first to know of upcoming specials and inventory!
Thank you for considering True North Automobiles for your next car purchase.
Vehicle Highlights:
Becketts Black Exterior on Dark Grey Cloth Interior, Automatic Transmission, A W D Drivetrain, Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Controls, Telescopic Steering, Alloy Wheels, Tinted Glass, Cold Air Conditioning, Power & Heated Seats, Rear Spoiler, Rear Split & Folding Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Active ECO Mode, and so much more!
Manager's Notes:
This 2016 Hyundai Santa Fé Sport Premium is loaded with all the features that matter! Nice car overall, the body is in solid shape and the interior has been well looked after and everything is working as it should! Come down and check it out, you won't be wasting your time! - Mina Morris
Relax & Take It Easy:
Buying a used car should be a fun experience, unfortunately, it all gets a little overwhelming sometimes. If you're not sure about the process or have any questions, feel free to reach out and one of our experienced associates would be happy to assist you! For additional peace of mind with your purchase, we offer Lubrico extended warranties with all certified purchases for up to four years! Currently, all our prices are advertised as "unfit" which simply means, you won't be able to drive the car home unless it's certified. Certification is available for an additional $795 which will also include a 36-day guarantee. Earning your trust is our top priority, earning your business is a bonus.
Vehicle Features
