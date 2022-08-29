Menu
2016 Kia Sorento

147,100 KM

Details Description Features

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

ALL WHEEL DRIVE!!

ALL WHEEL DRIVE!!

Location

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

147,100KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9327610
  • Stock #: 2692E
  • VIN: 5XYPGDA16GG015910

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 147,100 KM

Vehicle Description

THE SORENTO GETS AMAZING GAS MILEAGE AND WILL TAKE YOU THROUGH THE WORST OF WINTER WITH ITS  ALL WHEEL DRIVE!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH BLUETOOTH, SIRIUS XM RADIO, IPO AND USB PORTS. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Warranty Included
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

