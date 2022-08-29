$16,995+ tax & licensing
2016 Kia Sorento
ALL WHEEL DRIVE!!
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
147,100KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9327610
- Stock #: 2692E
- VIN: 5XYPGDA16GG015910
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 147,100 KM
Vehicle Description
THE SORENTO GETS AMAZING GAS MILEAGE AND WILL TAKE YOU THROUGH THE WORST OF WINTER WITH ITS ALL WHEEL DRIVE!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH BLUETOOTH, SIRIUS XM RADIO, IPO AND USB PORTS. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Warranty Included
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
