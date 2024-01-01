Menu
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2020 Kia Sorento

52,676 KM

Details Description Features

$29,990

+ tax & licensing
2020 Kia Sorento

EX V6 AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Dual Zone A/C

2020 Kia Sorento

EX V6 AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Dual Zone A/C

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,990

+ taxes & licensing

52,676KM
Used
VIN 5XYPHDA54LG632913

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 52,676 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Heated Mirrors
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Rearview Camera
Hill assist control
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
110V outlet

Seating

Leather Seats

Power Options

Power Driver's Seat

Exterior

Panoramic Sunroof
Auto Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
6 Speakers

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Additional Features

SMART KEY
Aux input
Front & Rear Parking Sensors
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
USB Input
Blind Spot Detection
Driver Memory Seat
Projection Headlights
Heated Front & Rear Seats
7" DISPLAY
Drive Mode Select
Wireless Phone Charger
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Forward Collison Avoidance Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

$29,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2020 Kia Sorento