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<p>2017 Audi A7 3.0T V6 paired with Audis legendary quattro All-Wheel Drive. This premium Sportback comes exceptionally equipped with Heated & Ventilated Leather Seats, 360° Surround View Camera, Bose Premium Surround Sound, Navigation, Power Glass Sunroof, Adaptive Power Rear Spoiler, Front & Rear Parking Sensors, Power Liftgate, Comfort Access Keyless Entry, Push Button Start, Four-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Memory Seating, LED Headlights, Blind Spot Monitoring, Audi Drive Select, and much more. </p><p>Special Finance Price: $23,999 | Cash Price: $25,499</p><p>Odometer:  130,000 KM</p><p>For immediate service please call us at: (705) 725-1487 </p><p>Walk ins are also encouraged </p><p>GTR Auto Group</p><p>Location: 112 King St, Barrie</p><p>Business Hours:</p><p>Monday - Friday: 10am - 6pm</p><p>Saturday: 10am - 5pm</p><p>Sunday : 10am -3pm</p><p>www.gtrautogroup.com</p><p>Apply for Financing Online: www.gtrautogroup.com/financing</p><p>All our vehicles go through an Ontario Standard Certification Inspection where we make sure the car is safe so you don’t have to. If not certified as per OMVIC regulations vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Each Certified vehicle comes with an Ontario Safety Certification and a 36-day or 2000 KM Safety Warranty. At GTR Auto Group, we are revolutionizing the car buying experience. Come see the difference. Full vehicle history is disclosed prior to closing a deal because we want you to know everything about your next vehicle. Countless Financing options are available including $0 DOWN!!! (O.A.C.) All credit types welcome! Bad/Good/No Credit, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, new to Canada, student. Hassle-free approvals. No matter what your credit situation is, You Are Approved. Conditions apply. We Accept Trade-Ins! Bring it by for an Appraisal. Multiple extended warranty options are available to choose from.</p><p>We Are Proud To Serve Clients All Over Canada & Ontario - Please consult for transport quotes.</p><p>PRICES DISPLAYED: HST and licensing fees are not included.</p><p>FINANCING OPTIONS: Enjoy rates as low as 6.99% with $0 down and no payments for 3 months (O.A.C). Our expert financing team partners with major banks and lenders to secure the lowest rates and most flexible terms for your car loan. <br>We strive to provide accurate and up-to-date listing information; however, GTR Auto Group is not responsible for any errors, omissions, or typographical mistakes. Prices are subject to change without notice. Please contact us to confirm details.</p>

2017 Audi A7

130,000 KM

Details Description Features

$23,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Audi A7

3.0T Technik VENTILATED SEATS| 360° CAM| BOSE|NAVI

Watch This Vehicle
14463385

2017 Audi A7

3.0T Technik VENTILATED SEATS| 360° CAM| BOSE|NAVI

Location

GTR Auto Group

112 King Street, Barrie, ON L4N 9E8

705-725-1487

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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,999

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
130,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WAU32AFC7HN008333

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 130,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Audi A7 3.0T V6 paired with Audi's legendary quattro All-Wheel Drive. This premium Sportback comes exceptionally equipped with Heated & Ventilated Leather Seats, 360° Surround View Camera, Bose Premium Surround Sound, Navigation, Power Glass Sunroof, Adaptive Power Rear Spoiler, Front & Rear Parking Sensors, Power Liftgate, Comfort Access Keyless Entry, Push Button Start, Four-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Memory Seating, LED Headlights, Blind Spot Monitoring, Audi Drive Select, and much more. 

Special Finance Price: $23,999 | Cash Price: $25,499

Odometer:  130,000 KM

For immediate service please call us at: (705) 725-1487 

Walk in's are also encouraged 

GTR Auto Group

Location: 112 King St, Barrie

Business Hours:

Monday - Friday: 10am - 6pm

Saturday: 10am - 5pm

Sunday : 10am -3pm

www.gtrautogroup.com

Apply for Financing Online: www.gtrautogroup.com/financing

All our vehicles go through an Ontario Standard Certification Inspection where we make sure the car is safe so you don’t have to. If not certified as per OMVIC regulations vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Each Certified vehicle comes with an Ontario Safety Certification and a 36-day or 2000 KM Safety Warranty. At GTR Auto Group, we are revolutionizing the car buying experience. Come see the difference. Full vehicle history is disclosed prior to closing a deal because we want you to know everything about your next vehicle. Countless Financing options are available including $0 DOWN!!! (O.A.C.) All credit types welcome! Bad/Good/No Credit, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, new to Canada, student. Hassle-free approvals. No matter what your credit situation is, You Are Approved. Conditions apply. We Accept Trade-Ins! Bring it by for an Appraisal. Multiple extended warranty options are available to choose from.

We Are Proud To Serve Clients All Over Canada & Ontario - Please consult for transport quotes.

PRICES DISPLAYED: HST and licensing fees are not included.

FINANCING OPTIONS: Enjoy rates as low as 6.99% with $0 down and no payments for 3 months (O.A.C). Our expert financing team partners with major banks and lenders to secure the lowest rates and most flexible terms for your car loan. 
We strive to provide accurate and up-to-date listing information; however, GTR Auto Group is not responsible for any errors, omissions, or typographical mistakes. Prices are subject to change without notice. Please contact us to confirm details.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Exterior

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Powertrain

Supercharged
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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GTR Auto Group

GTR Auto Group

112 King Street, Barrie, ON L4N 9E8
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$23,999

+ taxes & licensing>

GTR Auto Group

705-725-1487

2017 Audi A7