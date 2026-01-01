$10,995+ taxes & licensing
2017 Hyundai Elantra
LE GREAT GAS MILEAGE!!
2017 Hyundai Elantra
LE GREAT GAS MILEAGE!!
Location
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100
Certified
$10,995
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 140,400 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and fuel-efficient ride that won't break the bank? Eckert Auto Sales is excited to present this vibrant red 2017 Hyundai Elantra LE, a fantastic sedan ready to tackle your daily commute and weekend adventures. With its sleek design and comfortable gray interior, this Elantra is as stylish as it is practical. Under the hood, you'll find a responsive 2L 4-cylinder engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission, delivering a driving experience that's both engaging and economical. And with only 140,400 kilometers on the odometer, this dependable Korean sedan still has plenty of life left to offer its next owner.
This 2017 Hyundai Elantra LE is the perfect choice for anyone prioritizing smart driving and everyday usability. Its proven engineering and comfortable cabin make it an ideal vehicle for students, young families, or anyone seeking a dependable mode of transportation. Come down to Eckert Auto Sales and see how this Elantra can fit seamlessly into your life.
Vehicle Features
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Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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705-797-1100
Alternate Numbers705-627-0123
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705-797-1100