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<p>Looking for a reliable and fuel-efficient ride that wont break the bank? Eckert Auto Sales is excited to present this vibrant red 2017 Hyundai Elantra LE, a fantastic sedan ready to tackle your daily commute and weekend adventures. With its sleek design and comfortable gray interior, this Elantra is as stylish as it is practical. Under the hood, youll find a responsive 2L 4-cylinder engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission, delivering a driving experience thats both engaging and economical. And with only 140,400 kilometers on the odometer, this dependable Korean sedan still has plenty of life left to offer its next owner.</p><p>This 2017 Hyundai Elantra LE is the perfect choice for anyone prioritizing smart driving and everyday usability. Its proven engineering and comfortable cabin make it an ideal vehicle for students, young families, or anyone seeking a dependable mode of transportation. Come down to Eckert Auto Sales and see how this Elantra can fit seamlessly into your life.</p>

2017 Hyundai Elantra

140,400 KM

Details Description Features

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Hyundai Elantra

LE GREAT GAS MILEAGE!!

Watch This Vehicle
14406972

2017 Hyundai Elantra

LE GREAT GAS MILEAGE!!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
140,400KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5NPD74LFXHH138193

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 140,400 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a reliable and fuel-efficient ride that won't break the bank? Eckert Auto Sales is excited to present this vibrant red 2017 Hyundai Elantra LE, a fantastic sedan ready to tackle your daily commute and weekend adventures. With its sleek design and comfortable gray interior, this Elantra is as stylish as it is practical. Under the hood, you'll find a responsive 2L 4-cylinder engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission, delivering a driving experience that's both engaging and economical. And with only 140,400 kilometers on the odometer, this dependable Korean sedan still has plenty of life left to offer its next owner.

This 2017 Hyundai Elantra LE is the perfect choice for anyone prioritizing smart driving and everyday usability. Its proven engineering and comfortable cabin make it an ideal vehicle for students, young families, or anyone seeking a dependable mode of transportation. Come down to Eckert Auto Sales and see how this Elantra can fit seamlessly into your life.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Exterior

Heated Mirrors
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
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705-797-XXXX

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705-797-1100

Alternate Numbers
705-627-0123
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$10,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

2017 Hyundai Elantra