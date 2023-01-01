$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
705-726-0393
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe
SPORT SUV
Location
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3
705-726-0393
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
121,463KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9986759
- Stock #: 28526U
- VIN: 5NMZUDLA8HH049143
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 121,463 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3