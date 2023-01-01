2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 2 1 , 4 6 3 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9986759

9986759 Stock #: 28526U

28526U VIN: 5NMZUDLA8HH049143

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 121,463 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features AWD 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.