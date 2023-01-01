Menu
2018 Chevrolet Malibu

78,800 KM

$23,995

+ tax & licensing
$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

2018 Chevrolet Malibu

2018 Chevrolet Malibu

LT PUSH BUTTON START!!

LT PUSH BUTTON START!!

LT PUSH BUTTON START!!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

78,800KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9485253
  • VIN: 1G1ZD5ST5JF252685

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 78,800 KM

Vehicle Description

THIS CHEVROLET MALIBU WILL SAVE YOU LOTS OF MONEY IN GAS AS IT HAS THE AUTO STOP WHEN YOU ARE AT THE LIGHTS OR JUST PLAIN SITTING IN TRAFFIC!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH A PROXIMITETY KEY, PUSH BUTTON START, SIRIUS XM RADIO, BLUETOOTH, USB AND IPDD PORTS. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Split Rear Seat
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Warranty Included
Proximity Key
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag

Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

