2018 Chevrolet Malibu

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,995 + taxes & licensing 7 8 , 8 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9485253

9485253 VIN: 1G1ZD5ST5JF252685

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 78,800 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Push Button Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Rearview Camera Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Trunk Power Seats Seating Split Rear Seat Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth SiriusXM Radio Warranty Warranty Included Convenience Proximity Key Additional Features Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.