Menu
Account
Sign In
Smart Wheels - Your Trusted Used Car Dealership - Quality Cars, Exceptional Service!<br><br>2019 TOYOTA RAV4<br>Trim: LE<br>Body Type: SUV<br>Doors: 4<br>Drive Type: AWD<br>Mileage: 145591km<br><br>Key Features: Adaptive cruise control, distance pacing w/traffic stop-go, hill hold control and electric parking brake, lane tracing assist (LTA), low tire pressure warning, rearview camera, remote car starter, stability control, traction control, Wi-Fi connect mobile hotspot internet access.<br><br>Purchase price: $23,888 plus HST and LICENSING<br><br>Certification is available for only $799 which includes 3 month or 3ooo km Lubrico warranty with $1000 per claim.<br> If not certified, by OMVIC regulations this vehicle is being sold AS-lS and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.<br><br>CARFAX PROVIDED FOR EVERY VEHICLE<br><br>WARRANTY: Extended warranty with different terms and coverages is available, please ask our representative for more details.<br>FINANCING: Bad Credit? Good Credit? No Credit? We work with you to find the best financing plan that fits your budget. Our specialists are happy to assist you with all necessary information.<br>TRADE-IN OR SELL: Upgrade your ride by trading-in your vehicle and save on taxes, or Sell it to us, and get the best value for your current vehicle.<br><br>Smart Wheels Used Car Dealership<br>642 Dunlop St West, Barrie, ON L4N 9M5<br>Phone: (705)721-1341<br>Email: Info@swcarsales.ca<br>Web: www.swcarsales.ca<br>Terms and conditions may apply. Price and availability subject to change. Contact us for the latest information.<br>

2019 Toyota RAV4

145,591 KM

Details Description Features

$23,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Toyota RAV4

LE

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Toyota RAV4

LE

Location

Smart Wheels Auto Centre

642A Dunlop St, Barrie, ON L4N 9W5

705-721-1341

  1. 11081891
  2. 11081891
  3. 11081891
  4. 11081891
  5. 11081891
  6. 11081891
  7. 11081891
  8. 11081891
  9. 11081891
  10. 11081891
  11. 11081891
  12. 11081891
  13. 11081891
  14. 11081891
  15. 11081891
  16. 11081891
  17. 11081891
  18. 11081891
  19. 11081891
  20. 11081891
Contact Seller

$23,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
145,591KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T3B1RFV1KW060963

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 2640
  • Mileage 145,591 KM

Vehicle Description

Smart Wheels - Your Trusted Used Car Dealership - Quality Cars, Exceptional Service!

2019 TOYOTA RAV4
Trim: LE
Body Type: SUV
Doors: 4
Drive Type: AWD
Mileage: 145591km

Key Features: Adaptive cruise control, distance pacing w/traffic stop-go, hill hold control and electric parking brake, lane tracing assist (LTA), low tire pressure warning, rearview camera, remote car starter, stability control, traction control, Wi-Fi connect mobile hotspot internet access.

Purchase price: $23,888 plus HST and LICENSING

Certification is available for only $799 which includes 3 month or 3ooo km Lubrico warranty with $1000 per claim.
If not certified, by OMVIC regulations this vehicle is being sold AS-lS and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

CARFAX PROVIDED FOR EVERY VEHICLE

WARRANTY: Extended warranty with different terms and coverages is available, please ask our representative for more details.
FINANCING: Bad Credit? Good Credit? No Credit? We work with you to find the best financing plan that fits your budget. Our specialists are happy to assist you with all necessary information.
TRADE-IN OR SELL: Upgrade your ride by trading-in your vehicle and save on taxes, or Sell it to us, and get the best value for your current vehicle.

Smart Wheels Used Car Dealership
642 Dunlop St West, Barrie, ON L4N 9M5
Phone: (705)721-1341
Email: Info@swcarsales.ca
Web: www.swcarsales.ca
Terms and conditions may apply. Price and availability subject to change. Contact us for the latest information.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Rearview Camera
Child-Safety Locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Lane Tracing Assist (LTA)

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Cruise Control
rear window defogger
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Convenience

Clock
Remote car starter
Cup Holder

Security

Anti-Theft

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Air Condition

Additional Features

All equiped
Cloth Interior
Center Arm Rest
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Assist handle
Rear Window Wipers
STABBILITY CONTROL
WINDOWS TINTED
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Wi-Fi Connect Mobile Hotspot Internet Access

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Smart Wheels Auto Centre

Used 2015 Volvo XC60 T5 Premier for sale in Barrie, ON
2015 Volvo XC60 T5 Premier 148,238 KM $14,599 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Subaru Forester 2.5i Convenience Package for sale in Barrie, ON
2015 Subaru Forester 2.5i Convenience Package 167,402 KM $13,688 + tax & lic
Used 2013 BMW 3 Series 320i xDrive for sale in Barrie, ON
2013 BMW 3 Series 320i xDrive 172,926 KM $10,599 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Smart Wheels Auto Centre

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Smart Wheels Auto Centre

Smart Wheels Auto Centre

642A Dunlop St, Barrie, ON L4N 9W5

Call Dealer

705-721-XXXX

(click to show)

705-721-1341

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$23,888

+ taxes & licensing

Smart Wheels Auto Centre

705-721-1341

Contact Seller
2019 Toyota RAV4