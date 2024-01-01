$23,888+ tax & licensing
2019 Toyota RAV4
LE
2019 Toyota RAV4
LE
Location
Smart Wheels Auto Centre
642A Dunlop St, Barrie, ON L4N 9W5
705-721-1341
$23,888
+ taxes & licensing
145,591KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T3B1RFV1KW060963
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 2640
- Mileage 145,591 KM
Vehicle Description
Smart Wheels - Your Trusted Used Car Dealership - Quality Cars, Exceptional Service!
2019 TOYOTA RAV4
Trim: LE
Body Type: SUV
Doors: 4
Drive Type: AWD
Mileage: 145591km
Key Features: Adaptive cruise control, distance pacing w/traffic stop-go, hill hold control and electric parking brake, lane tracing assist (LTA), low tire pressure warning, rearview camera, remote car starter, stability control, traction control, Wi-Fi connect mobile hotspot internet access.
Purchase price: $23,888 plus HST and LICENSING
Certification is available for only $799 which includes 3 month or 3ooo km Lubrico warranty with $1000 per claim.
If not certified, by OMVIC regulations this vehicle is being sold AS-lS and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
CARFAX PROVIDED FOR EVERY VEHICLE
WARRANTY: Extended warranty with different terms and coverages is available, please ask our representative for more details.
FINANCING: Bad Credit? Good Credit? No Credit? We work with you to find the best financing plan that fits your budget. Our specialists are happy to assist you with all necessary information.
TRADE-IN OR SELL: Upgrade your ride by trading-in your vehicle and save on taxes, or Sell it to us, and get the best value for your current vehicle.
Smart Wheels Used Car Dealership
642 Dunlop St West, Barrie, ON L4N 9M5
Phone: (705)721-1341
Email: Info@swcarsales.ca
Web: www.swcarsales.ca
Terms and conditions may apply. Price and availability subject to change. Contact us for the latest information.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Rearview Camera
Child-Safety Locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Lane Tracing Assist (LTA)
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Cruise Control
rear window defogger
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Mechanical
Power Steering
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Convenience
Clock
Remote car starter
Cup Holder
Security
Anti-Theft
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Comfort
Air Condition
Additional Features
All equiped
Cloth Interior
Center Arm Rest
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Assist handle
Rear Window Wipers
STABBILITY CONTROL
WINDOWS TINTED
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Wi-Fi Connect Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
2019 Toyota RAV4