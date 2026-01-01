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<p>Looking for a stylish and fuel-efficient ride for your daily commute and weekend adventures? Eckert Auto Sales at 192 Essa Road, Barrie is excited to present this fantastic used 2020 Ford EcoSport SE in a vibrant blue. This compact SUV is designed for urban maneuverability and offers an impressive driving experience, all while keeping your wallet happy with its <strong>GREAT GAS MILEAGE!!</strong> With only 82,400 kilometers on the odometer, this EcoSport SE has plenty of life left to offer and is ready for its next owner.</p><p>At Eckert Auto Sales, we pride ourselves on offering quality pre-owned vehicles, and this EcoSport SE is a prime example of that commitment.</p><p>Here are six of the most appealing attributes of Eckert Auto Sales:</p><ul><li><strong>Honest Pricing: </strong>Our price is always inclusive except HST and Licensing</li><li><strong>Eckert Auto Sales Advantage Package: </strong>Your advantage when purchasing from Eckert Auto Sales. This includes the safety certification, oil change, we guarantee our vehicles 100% and back them with a Dealer Warranty.</li><li><strong>Friendly Family Business: </strong>We are a family owned dealership and we exceed in customer service.</li><li><strong>Financing: </strong>We offer the lowest interest rate available for your credit. No upsell of interest rates or unnecessary products.</li><li><strong>No Extra Charges: </strong>We never have any adminstration, finance or hidden fees. <strong>Just honest pricing!!</strong></li><li><strong>4.8 rating on Google!!</strong></li></ul><p>For more information give us a call today at (705)797-1100 or visit us at 192 Essa Road, Barrie</p>

2020 Ford EcoSport

82,400 KM

Details Description Features

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Ford EcoSport

SE GREAT GAS MILEAGE!!

Watch This Vehicle
14170732

2020 Ford EcoSport

SE GREAT GAS MILEAGE!!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
82,400KM
Excellent Condition
VIN MAJ3S2GE0LC382633

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 82,400 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a stylish and fuel-efficient ride for your daily commute and weekend adventures? Eckert Auto Sales at 192 Essa Road, Barrie is excited to present this fantastic used 2020 Ford EcoSport SE in a vibrant blue. This compact SUV is designed for urban maneuverability and offers an impressive driving experience, all while keeping your wallet happy with its GREAT GAS MILEAGE!! With only 82,400 kilometers on the odometer, this EcoSport SE has plenty of life left to offer and is ready for its next owner.

At Eckert Auto Sales, we pride ourselves on offering quality pre-owned vehicles, and this EcoSport SE is a prime example of that commitment.

Here are six of the most appealing attributes of Eckert Auto Sales:

  • Honest Pricing: Our price is always inclusive except HST and Licensing
  • Eckert Auto Sales Advantage Package: Your advantage when purchasing from Eckert Auto Sales. This includes the safety certification, oil change, we guarantee our vehicles 100% and back them with a Dealer Warranty.
  • Friendly Family Business: We are a family owned dealership and we exceed in customer service.
  • Financing: We offer the lowest interest rate available for your credit. No upsell of interest rates or unnecessary products.
  • No Extra Charges: We never have any adminstration, finance or hidden fees. Just honest pricing!!
  • 4.8 rating on Google!!

For more information give us a call today at (705)797-1100 or visit us at 192 Essa Road, Barrie

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
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705-797-XXXX

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705-797-1100

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705-627-0123
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$13,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

2020 Ford EcoSport