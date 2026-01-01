$13,995+ taxes & licensing
2020 Ford EcoSport
SE GREAT GAS MILEAGE!!
2020 Ford EcoSport
SE GREAT GAS MILEAGE!!
Location
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100
Certified
$13,995
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 82,400 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a stylish and fuel-efficient ride for your daily commute and weekend adventures? Eckert Auto Sales at 192 Essa Road, Barrie is excited to present this fantastic used 2020 Ford EcoSport SE in a vibrant blue. This compact SUV is designed for urban maneuverability and offers an impressive driving experience, all while keeping your wallet happy with its GREAT GAS MILEAGE!! With only 82,400 kilometers on the odometer, this EcoSport SE has plenty of life left to offer and is ready for its next owner.
At Eckert Auto Sales, we pride ourselves on offering quality pre-owned vehicles, and this EcoSport SE is a prime example of that commitment.
Here are six of the most appealing attributes of Eckert Auto Sales:
- Honest Pricing: Our price is always inclusive except HST and Licensing
- Eckert Auto Sales Advantage Package: Your advantage when purchasing from Eckert Auto Sales. This includes the safety certification, oil change, we guarantee our vehicles 100% and back them with a Dealer Warranty.
- Friendly Family Business: We are a family owned dealership and we exceed in customer service.
- Financing: We offer the lowest interest rate available for your credit. No upsell of interest rates or unnecessary products.
- No Extra Charges: We never have any adminstration, finance or hidden fees. Just honest pricing!!
- 4.8 rating on Google!!
For more information give us a call today at (705)797-1100 or visit us at 192 Essa Road, Barrie
Vehicle Features
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Safety
Exterior
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Interior
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Seating
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Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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705-797-1100
Alternate Numbers705-627-0123
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705-797-1100