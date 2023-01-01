$29,995+ tax & licensing
$29,995
+ taxes & licensing
2022 Hyundai Elantra
Preferred/ANDROID AUTO/APPLE CARPLAY!!
Location
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
20,700KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9769633
- VIN: KMHLM4AG6NU290960
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 20,700 KM
Vehicle Description
THE ELANTRA PREFERRED HAS LANE DEPARTURE, ANDRIOD AUTO AND APPLE CARPLAY FOR THE TECHIES!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH PROXIMITEY KEY, PUSH BUTTON START, SIRIUS XM RADIO, HEATED STEERING WHEEL AND USB PORTS. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Warranty
Warranty Included
Convenience
Proximity Key
