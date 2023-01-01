Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Hyundai Elantra

20,700 KM

Details Description Features

$29,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

Contact Seller
2022 Hyundai Elantra

2022 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred/ANDROID AUTO/APPLE CARPLAY!!

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred/ANDROID AUTO/APPLE CARPLAY!!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

  1. 1679939372
  2. 1679939374
  3. 1679939376
  4. 1679939377
  5. 1679939379
  6. 1679939381
  7. 1679939383
  8. 1679939385
  9. 1679939387
  10. 1679939388
  11. 1679939390
  12. 1679939391
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
20,700KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9769633
  • VIN: KMHLM4AG6NU290960

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 20,700 KM

Vehicle Description

THE ELANTRA PREFERRED HAS LANE DEPARTURE, ANDRIOD AUTO AND APPLE CARPLAY FOR THE TECHIES!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH PROXIMITEY KEY, PUSH BUTTON START, SIRIUS XM RADIO, HEATED STEERING WHEEL AND USB PORTS. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Proximity Key

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Eckert Auto Sales

2013 Toyota Tacoma 4...
 154,600 KM
$18,995 + tax & lic
2016 Ford Focus Tita...
 55,800 KM
$18,995 + tax & lic
2013 Chevrolet Equin...
 77,600 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic

Email Eckert Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

Call Dealer

705-797-XXXX

(click to show)

705-797-1100

Alternate Numbers
705-627-0123
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory