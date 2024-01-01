Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>2017 Hyundai Elantra GLS </p> <p>- Accident Free, Clean Carfax</p> <p>- Vehicle is Safety Certified</p> <p>- Oil Change Completed</p> <p>- New Air & Cabin Filter</p> <p>- New Wiper Blades</p><br><p>At Pickering Auto Lab, we stand out for several compelling reasons. First and foremost, we prioritize the quality and reliability of our vehicles through rigorous maintenance procedures. Every car undergoes an oil change, air and cabin filter replacement, and receives new wiper blades, ensuring peak performance on the road. Moreover, we offer peace of mind with a comprehensive 36-day/5,000km warranty covering all safety-related components. As a local business, we pride ourselves on delivering personalized service, treating every customer like family. Our commitment to transparency means no hidden costs, and all vehicles come with certification for added assurance. Plus, our competitive pricing ensures swift transitions to new homes for our cars. We also offer the option to extend the warranty through Lubrico and provide financing options for added convenience. Access to Carfax reports further enhances transparency and confidence in your purchase decision. At Pickering Auto Lab, we believe in not just selling cars but fostering lasting relationships with our customers. Visit us today to experience the exceptional level of care we offer for your vehicle, and become a valued part of our extended family</p>

2017 Hyundai Elantra

125,169 KM

Details Description Features

$13,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Hyundai Elantra

GLS - Accident Free, Clean Carfax, Safety CERTIFIED

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Hyundai Elantra

GLS - Accident Free, Clean Carfax, Safety CERTIFIED

Location

Pickering Auto Lab

1199 Kingston Rd, Pickering, ON L1V 1B5

905-839-6000

  1. 11247440
  2. 11247440
  3. 11247440
  4. 11247440
  5. 11247440
  6. 11247440
  7. 11247440
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
125,169KM
Used
VIN KMHD84LF5HU182635

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 182635
  • Mileage 125,169 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Hyundai Elantra GLS 


- Accident Free, Clean Carfax


- Vehicle is Safety Certified


- Oil Change Completed


- New Air & Cabin Filter


- New Wiper Blades


At Pickering Auto Lab, we stand out for several compelling reasons. First and foremost, we prioritize the quality and reliability of our vehicles through rigorous maintenance procedures. Every car undergoes an oil change, air and cabin filter replacement, and receives new wiper blades, ensuring peak performance on the road. Moreover, we offer peace of mind with a comprehensive 36-day/5,000km warranty covering all safety-related components. As a local business, we pride ourselves on delivering personalized service, treating every customer like family. Our commitment to transparency means no hidden costs, and all vehicles come with certification for added assurance. Plus, our competitive pricing ensures swift transitions to new homes for our cars. We also offer the option to extend the warranty through Lubrico and provide financing options for added convenience. Access to Carfax reports further enhances transparency and confidence in your purchase decision. At Pickering Auto Lab, we believe in not just selling cars but fostering lasting relationships with our customers. Visit us today to experience the exceptional level of care we offer for your vehicle, and become a valued part of our extended family

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Locks

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Convenience

Cup Holder

Additional Features

Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Pickering Auto Lab

Used 2021 Porsche Macan GTS AWD for sale in Pickering, ON
2021 Porsche Macan GTS AWD 58,812 KM $74,999 + tax & lic
Used 2013 BMW X5 AWD 4dr 35i for sale in Pickering, ON
2013 BMW X5 AWD 4dr 35i 172,041 KM $13,999 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra GLS for sale in Pickering, ON
2013 Hyundai Elantra GLS 205,322 KM $6,999 + tax & lic

Email Pickering Auto Lab

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Pickering Auto Lab

Pickering Auto Lab

1199 Kingston Rd, Pickering, ON L1V 1B5

Call Dealer

905-839-XXXX

(click to show)

905-839-6000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

Pickering Auto Lab

905-839-6000

Contact Seller
2017 Hyundai Elantra