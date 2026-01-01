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<p>Special Finance Price: $42,999 | Cash Price: $44,499</p><p>2023 Lexus IS 300 AWD F Sport – No Accidents, Clean Carfax, 3.5L V6, All-Wheel Drive, Heated & Ventilated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Moonroof, 10.3 Touchscreen, Navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Wireless Phone Charging, Premium Audio, Bluetooth, Dual-Zone Climate Control, Push Button Start, Smart Key Entry, Memory Drivers Seat, Blind Spot Monitoring, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist, Pre-Collision System, Lexus Safety System+ 2.5, Backup Camera, Parking Sensors, Drive Mode Select, F Sport Digital Instrument Cluster, 19 F Sport Alloy Wheels, LED Headlights, Rear Spoiler, Power Folding Mirrors, And Much More.</p><p>Odometer:  65,000 KMs </p><p>NO REASONABLE OFFER WILL BE DECLINED, PLEASE REACH OUT.</p><p>For immediate service please call us at: (705) 725-1487 </p><p>Walk ins are also encouraged </p><p>GTR Auto Group</p><p>Location: 112 King St, Barrie</p><p>Business Hours:</p><p>Monday - Friday: 10am - 6pm</p><p>Saturday: 10am - 5pm</p><p>Sunday : 10am -3pm</p><p>www.gtrautogroup.com</p><p>Apply for Financing Online: www.gtrautogroup.com/financing</p><p>All our vehicles go through an Ontario Standard Certification Inspection where we make sure the car is safe so you don’t have to. An additional cost of $999 will be applied to all Certified vehicles. If not certified as per OMVIC regulations vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Each Certified vehicle comes with an Ontario Safety Certification and a 36-day or 2000 KM Safety Warranty. At GTR Auto Group, we are revolutionizing the car buying experience. Come see the difference. Full vehicle history is disclosed prior to closing a deal because we want you to know everything about your next vehicle. Countless Financing options are available including $0 DOWN! (O.A.C.) All credit types welcome! Bad/Good/No Credit, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, new to Canada, student. Hassle-free approvals. No matter what your credit situation is, You Are Approved. Conditions apply. We Accept Trade-Ins! Bring it by for an Appraisal. Multiple extended warranty options are available to choose from.</p><p>We Are Proud To Serve Clients All Over Canada & Ontario - Please consult for transport quotes.</p><p>PRICES DISPLAYED: HST and licensing fees are not included.</p><p>FINANCING OPTIONS: Enjoy rates as low as 6.99% with $0 down and no payments for 3 months (O.A.C). Our expert financing team partners with major banks and lenders to secure the lowest rates and most flexible terms for your car loan. A $999 documentation fee applies.</p><p><br>We strive to provide accurate and up-to-date listing information; however, GTR Auto Group is not responsible for any errors, omissions, or typographical mistakes. Prices are subject to change without notice. Please contact us to confirm details.</p>

2023 Lexus IS

65,000 KM

Details Description Features

$42,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Lexus IS

IS 300 F-Sport AWD|NOACCIDENTS|BSM|LANEKEEP|SUNROO

Watch This Vehicle
14518123.825862273?w=640&h=480&q=75&oid=33803

2023 Lexus IS

IS 300 F-Sport AWD|NOACCIDENTS|BSM|LANEKEEP|SUNROO

Location

GTR Auto Group

112 King Street, Barrie, ON L4N 9E8

705-725-1487

  1. 1785352299961
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  7. 1785352302870
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  9. 1785352303801
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Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$42,999

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
65,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JTHG81F22P5051954

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 65,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Special Finance Price: $42,999 | Cash Price: $44,499

2023 Lexus IS 300 AWD F Sport – No Accidents, Clean Carfax, 3.5L V6, All-Wheel Drive, Heated & Ventilated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Moonroof, 10.3" Touchscreen, Navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Wireless Phone Charging, Premium Audio, Bluetooth, Dual-Zone Climate Control, Push Button Start, Smart Key Entry, Memory Driver's Seat, Blind Spot Monitoring, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist, Pre-Collision System, Lexus Safety System+ 2.5, Backup Camera, Parking Sensors, Drive Mode Select, F Sport Digital Instrument Cluster, 19" F Sport Alloy Wheels, LED Headlights, Rear Spoiler, Power Folding Mirrors, And Much More.

Odometer:  65,000 KM's 

NO REASONABLE OFFER WILL BE DECLINED, PLEASE REACH OUT.

For immediate service please call us at: (705) 725-1487 

Walk in's are also encouraged 

GTR Auto Group

Location: 112 King St, Barrie

Business Hours:

Monday - Friday: 10am - 6pm

Saturday: 10am - 5pm

Sunday : 10am -3pm

www.gtrautogroup.com

Apply for Financing Online: www.gtrautogroup.com/financing

All our vehicles go through an Ontario Standard Certification Inspection where we make sure the car is safe so you don’t have to. An additional cost of $999 will be applied to all Certified vehicles. If not certified as per OMVIC regulations vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Each Certified vehicle comes with an Ontario Safety Certification and a 36-day or 2000 KM Safety Warranty. At GTR Auto Group, we are revolutionizing the car buying experience. Come see the difference. Full vehicle history is disclosed prior to closing a deal because we want you to know everything about your next vehicle. Countless Financing options are available including $0 DOWN! (O.A.C.) All credit types welcome! Bad/Good/No Credit, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, new to Canada, student. Hassle-free approvals. No matter what your credit situation is, You Are Approved. Conditions apply. We Accept Trade-Ins! Bring it by for an Appraisal. Multiple extended warranty options are available to choose from.

We Are Proud To Serve Clients All Over Canada & Ontario - Please consult for transport quotes.

PRICES DISPLAYED: HST and licensing fees are not included.

FINANCING OPTIONS: Enjoy rates as low as 6.99% with $0 down and no payments for 3 months (O.A.C). Our expert financing team partners with major banks and lenders to secure the lowest rates and most flexible terms for your car loan. A $999 documentation fee applies.


We strive to provide accurate and up-to-date listing information; however, GTR Auto Group is not responsible for any errors, omissions, or typographical mistakes. Prices are subject to change without notice. Please contact us to confirm details.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Exterior

Heated Mirrors
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Pre-Collision System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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GTR Auto Group

112 King Street, Barrie, ON L4N 9E8
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$42,999

+ taxes & licensing>

GTR Auto Group

705-725-1487

2023 Lexus IS