2023 Hyundai Santa Fe
URBAN AWD
2023 Hyundai Santa Fe
URBAN AWD
Location
Bullock Car & Truck Sales
428 Mara Rd, Box 829, Beaverton, ON L0K 1A0
705-426-7585
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$38,900
+ taxes & licensing
6,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red MET
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 6,000 KM
Vehicle Description
COMPANY LEASE / FINANCING AVAILABLE
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Auto Hold Brake
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Apple CarPlay
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Warranty
Balance of Factory Warranty
Convenience
Factory remote start
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control
Security
Automatic High Beams
Additional Features
PWR PASS SEAT
MOULD MATTS FRONT AND REAR
Bullock Car & Truck Sales
428 Mara Rd, Box 829, Beaverton, ON L0K 1A0
705-426-7585
Alternate Numbers705-426-7321
2023 Hyundai Santa Fe