Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>COMPANY LEASE / FINANCING AVAILABLE</p>

2023 Hyundai Santa Fe

6,000 KM

Details Description Features

$38,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Hyundai Santa Fe

URBAN AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Hyundai Santa Fe

URBAN AWD

Location

Bullock Car & Truck Sales

428 Mara Rd, Box 829, Beaverton, ON L0K 1A0

705-426-7585

  1. 1715608357
  2. 1715608353
  3. 1715608345
  4. 1715608350
  5. 1715608344
  6. 1715608340
  7. 1715608350
  8. 1715608322
  9. 1715608354
  10. 1715608339
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$38,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
6,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red MET
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 6,000 KM

Vehicle Description

COMPANY LEASE / FINANCING AVAILABLE

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Warranty

Balance of Factory Warranty

Convenience

Factory remote start
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

PWR PASS SEAT
MOULD MATTS FRONT AND REAR

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Bullock Car & Truck Sales

Used 2020 Chevrolet Colorado Crew Cab 4x4 for sale in Beaverton, ON
2020 Chevrolet Colorado Crew Cab 4x4 139,000 KM SOLD
Used 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew for sale in Beaverton, ON
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew 225,000 KM SOLD
Used 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport AWD for sale in Beaverton, ON
2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport AWD 156,000 KM SOLD

Email Bullock Car & Truck Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bullock Car & Truck Sales

Bullock Car & Truck Sales

428 Mara Rd, Box 829, Beaverton, ON L0K 1A0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-426-XXXX

(click to show)

705-426-7585

Alternate Numbers
705-426-7321
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$38,900

+ taxes & licensing

Bullock Car & Truck Sales

705-426-7585

Contact Seller
2023 Hyundai Santa Fe