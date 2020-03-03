Menu
2013 Volkswagen Golf

COMFORTLINE

2013 Volkswagen Golf

COMFORTLINE

Location

Beeton Trucks & Minivan Store

180 Main St West, Beeton, ON L0G 1A0

705-530-9494

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • CALL
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4744620
  • Stock #: C0238
  • VIN: WVWDM7AJ2DW118785
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Diesel
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

This 2013 VW Golf is a automatic drivetrain with a 2.0L TDI engine. Comes fully certified and includes features like bluetooth, heated seats and sunroof. This unit includes a TDI extended factory warranty as well, contact for further details.

AWARD WINNING DEALERSHIP - winner of the  autoTRADER.ca Best Priced Dealer Award for 2020! We received this award in recognition of our commitment to advertising our vehicles with good or great prices on the most trusted marketplace in Canada, autoTRADER.ca. Our dealership has shown commitment to consumer transparency by offering good and great prices for our inventory listings.

Beeton Trucks & Minivan store has been serving the GTA for over 20 YEARS. With the combination of competitive prices and no pressure sales we make it a comfortable environment to buy a vehicle. Family owned and operated, you deal directly with the owners (UCDA members, OMVIC registered and licensed). Every vehicle comes with a CarFax report with full disclosure on all vehicles. 3rd party inspections always welcome and all vehicles come fully certified by a third party mechanic. Warranties & Financing available with good or bad credit, you can view our full list of inventory at www.beetontrucks.ca.

For Appointment please call our office at 705-530-9494 anytime or call/text us directly at 416-677-4900. Or email at beetontrucks@gmail.com. Now open 6 days a week 9:30am  7:30pm and by appointment on Sundays.

180 Main St W
Beeton, ON
L0G 1A0

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Rear Reading Lamps
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Seating
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Wheel Locks
  • Turbocharged
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

