2013 Volkswagen Golf

This 2013 VW Golf is a automatic drivetrain with a 2.0L TDI engine. Comes fully certified and includes features like bluetooth, heated seats and sunroof. This unit includes a TDI extended factory warranty as well, contact for further details.
AWARD WINNING DEALERSHIP - winner of the autoTRADER.ca Best Priced Dealer Award for 2020! We received this award in recognition of our commitment to advertising our vehicles with good or great prices on the most trusted marketplace in Canada, autoTRADER.ca. Our dealership has shown commitment to consumer transparency by offering good and great prices for our inventory listings.
Beeton Trucks & Minivan store has been serving the GTA for over 20 YEARS. With the combination of competitive prices and no pressure sales we make it a comfortable environment to buy a vehicle. Family owned and operated, you deal directly with the owners (UCDA members, OMVIC registered and licensed). Every vehicle comes with a CarFax report with full disclosure on all vehicles. 3rd party inspections always welcome and all vehicles come fully certified by a third party mechanic. Warranties & Financing available with good or bad credit, you can view our full list of inventory at www.beetontrucks.ca.
For Appointment please call our office at 705-530-9494 anytime or call/text us directly at 416-677-4900. Or email at beetontrucks@gmail.com. Now open 6 days a week 9:30am 7:30pm and by appointment on Sundays.
