<p>Show Car Quality. Arizona car, older restoration, Q code upgrade, Factory Sport interior. Factory Air Conditioning.  RAM Air, POSI.  Extremely fun to drive.  Includes Full Marti Report and Classic Rod Car Appraisal by Ed Muth.  Asking price includes Safety, applicable taxes and licence fee are extra.  If interested and for more information, please call 519-671-4592</p>

1973 Ford Mustang

0 KM

$69,900

+ tax & licensing
1973 Ford Mustang

Mach-1

1973 Ford Mustang

Mach-1

Thames Auto and Toy Store

4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

519-671-4592

$69,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 3F05F156188

  Exterior Colour Red
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Coupe
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  Transmission Manual / Standard
  Engine 8-cylinder
  Doors 2-door
  Passengers 5
  Mileage 0 KM

Show Car Quality. Arizona car, older restoration, Q code upgrade, Factory Sport interior. Factory Air Conditioning.  RAM Air, POSI.  Extremely fun to drive.  Includes Full Marti Report and Classic Rod Car Appraisal by Ed Muth.  Asking price includes Safety, applicable taxes and licence fee are extra.  If interested and for more information, please call 519-671-4592

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels

Air Conditioning
Premium Sound System

Bucket Seats

Thames Auto and Toy Store

Thames Auto and Toy Store

4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

519-671-4592

$69,900

+ taxes & licensing

Thames Auto and Toy Store

519-671-4592

1973 Ford Mustang