1973 Ford Mustang
Mach-1
Location
Thames Auto and Toy Store
4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0
519-671-4592
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
Show Car Quality. Arizona car, older restoration, Q code upgrade, Factory Sport interior. Factory Air Conditioning. RAM Air, POSI. Extremely fun to drive. Includes Full Marti Report and Classic Rod Car Appraisal by Ed Muth. Asking price includes Safety, applicable taxes and licence fee are extra. If interested and for more information, please call 519-671-4592
