2015 Lincoln MKC
AWD 4DR
2015 Lincoln MKC
AWD 4DR
Location
Thames Auto and Toy Store
4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0
519-671-4592
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 178,100 KM
Vehicle Description
Clean CARFAX, very well appointed and super clean vehicle. Includes weather-tech floor mats, panoramic sunroof. Asking price includes SAFETY and LUBRICO Extended Warranty, Drivers Shield, 12 months/20000 kms/$3000 per claim. Applicable taxes and licence fee are extra. Please call 519-671-4592 if interested and for more information.
