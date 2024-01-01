2015 Lincoln MKC

Menu
Clean CARFAX, very well appointed and super clean vehicle.  Includes weather-tech floor mats, panoramic sunroof.  Asking price includes SAFETY and LUBRICO Extended Warranty, Drivers Shield, 12 months/20000 kms/$3000 per claim.  Applicable taxes and licence fee are extra.  Please call 519-671-4592 if interested and for more information.

Location

Thames Auto and Toy Store

4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

519-671-4592

$15,995

178,100KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 5LMTJ2AH8FUJ37434

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 178,100 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean CARFAX, very well appointed and super clean vehicle.  Includes weather-tech floor mats, panoramic sunroof.  Asking price includes SAFETY and LUBRICO Extended Warranty, Drivers Shield, 12 months/20000 kms/$3000 per claim.  Applicable taxes and licence fee are extra.  Please call 519-671-4592 if interested and for more information.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Air Conditioned Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Convenience

Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2015 Lincoln MKC