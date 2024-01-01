$28,500+ tax & licensing
2016 Flagstaff Classic Superlite 829 RKBS
831BHWS
2016 Flagstaff Classic Superlite 829 RKBS
831BHWS
Location
Thames Auto and Toy Store
4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0
519-671-4592
$28,500
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Travel Trailer
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Like new. Excellent for families, separate sleeping areas equipped with TV and Audio. Easily towed by half ton pickup. New RV battery , includes power cable with extension and drinking water hose, sewer line plus wheeled black water tank. Unit sleeps 11. Equipped with 2 doors, 3 slide-outs, 2 power awnings, 3 LCD TVs, 3 Audio with DVD systems, outside speakers, outside kitchen with fridge, stove and sink, outside shower, cold weather package, LED outside lighting, air conditioning and heat, power leveling jacks. Aluminum and fibreglass construction. 34'9" in lenght, 6850 dry weight. Everything works. Priced to sell. Please call 519-671-4496 if interested and for more information.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Thames Auto and Toy Store
Email Thames Auto and Toy Store
Thames Auto and Toy Store
Call Dealer
519-671-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
519-671-4592