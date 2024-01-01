Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Like new.  Excellent for families, separate sleeping areas equipped with TV and Audio.    Easily towed by half ton pickup.  New RV battery , includes power cable with extension and drinking water hose, sewer line plus wheeled black water tank.  Unit sleeps 11.  Equipped with 2 doors, 3 slide-outs, 2 power awnings, 3 LCD TVs,  3 Audio with DVD systems, outside speakers, outside kitchen with fridge, stove and sink, outside shower, cold weather package, LED outside lighting, air conditioning and heat, power leveling jacks.  Aluminum and fibreglass construction. 349 in lenght, 6850 dry weight.  Everything works.  Priced to sell.  Please call 519-671-4496 if interested and for more information.</p>

2016 Flagstaff Classic Superlite 829 RKBS

Details Description

$28,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Flagstaff Classic Superlite 829 RKBS

831BHWS

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Flagstaff Classic Superlite 829 RKBS

831BHWS

Location

Thames Auto and Toy Store

4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

519-671-4592

  1. 1712932220
  2. 1712932235
  3. 1712932239
  4. 1712932246
  5. 1712932250
  6. 1712932255
  7. 1712932261
  8. 1712932264
  9. 1712932268
  10. 1712932272
  11. 1712932276
  12. 1712932281
  13. 1712932286
  14. 1712932299
Contact Seller

$28,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
CALL
Used
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Travel Trailer
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

Like new.  Excellent for families, separate sleeping areas equipped with TV and Audio.    Easily towed by half ton pickup.  New RV battery , includes power cable with extension and drinking water hose, sewer line plus wheeled black water tank.  Unit sleeps 11.  Equipped with 2 doors, 3 slide-outs, 2 power awnings, 3 LCD TVs,  3 Audio with DVD systems, outside speakers, outside kitchen with fridge, stove and sink, outside shower, cold weather package, LED outside lighting, air conditioning and heat, power leveling jacks.  Aluminum and fibreglass construction. 34'9" in lenght, 6850 dry weight.  Everything works.  Priced to sell.  Please call 519-671-4496 if interested and for more information.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Thames Auto and Toy Store

Used 2015 Lincoln MKC AWD 4DR for sale in Belmont, ON
2015 Lincoln MKC AWD 4DR 178,100 KM $15,995 + tax & lic
Used 1997 Boat Other Formula 330 SS for sale in Belmont, ON
1997 Boat Other Formula 330 SS 0 $59,900 + tax & lic
Used 2008 Other Other SportCraft 241 Walkaround & trailer for sale in Belmont, ON
2008 Other Other SportCraft 241 Walkaround & trailer 0 $34,900 + tax & lic

Email Thames Auto and Toy Store

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Thames Auto and Toy Store

Thames Auto and Toy Store

4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

Call Dealer

519-671-XXXX

(click to show)

519-671-4592

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$28,500

+ taxes & licensing

Thames Auto and Toy Store

519-671-4592

Contact Seller
2016 Flagstaff Classic Superlite 829 RKBS