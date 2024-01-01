1973 Ford Mustang

Menu
<p>Four Speed manual transmission with Hurst shifter.  Includes a fill MARTI REPORT, older restoration, Arizona car, Q Code package upgrade, RAM Air, factory sport interior.  Includes factory air conditioning, POSI Rear-End.  Show quality car, extremely fun to drive.  Includes Classic Car Appraisal by Ed Muth.  Applicable taxes and licence fee are in addition to asking price.  Please call 519-671-4592 if interested and for more information.  Trades are welcome.</p>

3,200 MI

VIN 3F05F156188

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 3,200 MI

Vehicle Description

Four Speed manual transmission with Hurst shifter.  Includes a fill MARTI REPORT, older restoration, Arizona car, Q Code package upgrade, RAM Air, factory sport interior.  Includes factory air conditioning, POSI Rear-End.  Show quality car, extremely fun to drive.  Includes Classic Car Appraisal by Ed Muth.  Applicable taxes and licence fee are in addition to asking price.  Please call 519-671-4592 if interested and for more information.  Trades are welcome.

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels

Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats

