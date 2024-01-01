$49,900+ tax & licensing
1973 Ford Mustang
Mach 1
Location
Thames Auto and Toy Store
4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0
519-671-4592
$49,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 3,200 MI
Vehicle Description
Four Speed manual transmission with Hurst shifter. Includes a fill MARTI REPORT, older restoration, Arizona car, Q Code package upgrade, RAM Air, factory sport interior. Includes factory air conditioning, POSI Rear-End. Show quality car, extremely fun to drive. Includes Classic Car Appraisal by Ed Muth. Applicable taxes and licence fee are in addition to asking price. Please call 519-671-4592 if interested and for more information. Trades are welcome.
